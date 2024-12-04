Aaron Rodgers Addresses Jets Trade Regret Questions

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers strongly reacting in the middle of an NFL game.

Aaron Rodgers’ tenure with the New York Jets has been an epic disaster.

Despite that, Rodgers shared nothing but gratitude when talking about year No. 40 on the planet for him and his transition to age 41.

“I think it was the best year of my life. Last year I posted something about, it was one of those internet sayings, and it was something about feeling more alive than you have ever felt before and more heartbroken than you have ever felt before in the same year. That is kind of what 2023 was, but 2024 was a grind physically for sure. The work to just get back on the field and obviously dealing with a couple of little issues that I’ve had this season, but it’s been a really beautiful year. I don’t have any regrets about coming to New York. In fact, I’m so thankful, if I hadn’t come to New York my life wouldn’t look the way it does now. I was thinking about that, how many beautiful blessings have come into my life since being a Jet? There is a lot of them: people, experience, [and] memories,” Rodgers explained on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Rodgers Reveals Powerful Motivation to Finish off 2024

The Jets are 3-9. In Week 13, they clinched their ninth consecutive losing season and thirteenth .500 season or worse in the last fourteen years.

If the green and white lose in Week 14 to the Miami Dolphins, they will be officially eliminated from the playoffs.

Questions about Rodgers’ job security were raised following the Seattle Seahawks’ loss in Week 12.

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich didn’t completely shut down the idea of making a quarterback change immediately after the game. However the next day he emphatically stated that Rodgers is “our quarterback” and it would stay that way throughout the season.

“Listen, we get paid for 17 weeks. Not 10, not 11, not 5. So if you’re the starter, you want to play in all of the games. So that’s how I feel. I want to be out there with my guys and battle, as long as I feel healthy. My body feels as good as it has felt, whether fortunately or unfortunately for this situation. My body feels great and I want to be out there. I want to be out there with the guys and I want to battle. I have a lot of pride in playing. One of my goals this year coming back from the Achilles was to play all 17 games. Now I assumed that would be 17 games plus whatever playoff games we played in – obviously, that hasn’t been the case this year. We still have five games left and I’d love to be out there battling with the guys,” Rodgers said.

For Better or for Worse, Rodgers Is Going Down With the Jets Ship in 2024

There were some assumptions made that once the Jets were inevitably eliminated from the playoffs, Rodgers would leave the lineup for insert reason.

However, after hearing his motivations for playing it is clear that won’t be happening.

You can love or hate Rodgers, but you can’t deny his drive. Rodgers is an incredibly motivated individual and once he has something in his sights, there are few things that can stop it.

Barring injury, Rodgers is going to complete this season. It’s not a great sign that the veteran quarterback didn’t have a great game coming out of the bye. If Rodgers couldn’t make things happen when he was his freshest, it is fair to question what will be different over the next five games.