Insider Fires off Two-Word Message on Jets Trading Haason Reddick

The New York Jets and veteran pass rusher Haason Reddick remain at a standstill regarding his contract situation.

That begged whether the team would consider just washing their hands of this decision by trading him away and making him another team’s problem. I asked that question to Jets reporter Nick Faria of the Pro Football Network and Athlon Sports.

“Zero percent,” Faria told me emphatically on the August 7 edition of “Boy Green Daily.”

For Better or for Worse, Jets Sticking by Reddick

The green and white originally acquired Reddick in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on March 29. Gang Green was under the impression that Reddick would play out the final year of his $45 million contract in 2024 and that he was amenable to that.

However following the introductory press conference for Reddick, he has been MIA at the Jets facilities.

That has led to mounting pressure from the outside looking in for the Jets to do something to fix this problem. Additionally, there has been pressure from fans on social media for Reddick to show up.

The other kind of pressure has been hitting the wallet of Reddick.

Reddick has already been docked $50,000 per day of training camp missed, he was fined $100,000 for skipping minicamp, he forfeited $250,000 for skipping OTAs, and there’s an optional extra $300,000 that the Jets can dole out in “discretionary fines.”

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic noted that things are about to get more serious with the Jets’ preseason opener set for Saturday, August 10 against the Washington Commanders.

“For each preseason game he skips, he’d [Reddick] be fined an entire week’s worth of regular season pay, which is 1/18 of his salary. On a $14.25M salary, that equates to $791,666. Which means he’d be fined $2.37M if he doesn’t report before any of the three preseason games,” Rosenblatt explained.

That would be additional money on top of everything that was previously discussed.

Connor Hughes of SNY said that the fines and forfeited money has gotten so bad that, “whatever money he would get in the contract adjustment (incentives) will simply cover what he’s getting fined. He won’t make anything additionally.”

The ball is in Reddick’s court as these fines continue to pile up, according to Hughes.

Jets Have Made It Clear That Reddick’s Only Choice Is to Play for Them

Arizona Cardinals Insider Kyle Odegard asked on X previously Twitter if a player has ever been traded twice in the same offseason, “Cardinals have plenty of cap room to give Haason Reddick a re-worked deal.”

When asked a follow-up question by a fan he responded, “Jets will have to pay the dumb tax and get less [in] return.”

Jets will have to pay the dumb tax and get less return — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) August 3, 2024

The Jets gave up a conditional third-round draft choice in 2026 that could elevate to a second-round draft choice if Reddick gets at least 10 sacks and he has to appear in at least 67.5% of the offensive snaps.

Odegard suggested that the Jets could flip Reddick to another team and take less because of the apparent mistake they made in the first place of trading for him.

Hughes reiterated on X previously Twitter that he “Was told the Jets made him [Reddick] aware there is zero chance of” him being traded away again this offseason.