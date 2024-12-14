Rash of Injuries Forcing Jets Rookie to Make Debut vs. Jaguars

It’s time for the starting debut of a popular New York Jets rookie.

The final injury report ahead of the Week 15 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars has been released. Gang Green will be without cornerbacks Brandin Echols who was ruled out with a shoulder injury and D.J. Reed is doubtful with a groin issue.

That opens the door for Qwan’tez Stiggers to make the first start of his NFL career.

Stiggers Is One of the Best Stories in the NFL

Stiggers, 22, was the No. 176 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

“I’m excited for him. If he gets an opportunity to play, I’m excited about what he can do. He is a guy that has demonstrated great growth this season and he’s got elite ball skills. If we got to roll with Qwan’tez Stiggers, we’re excited about that opportunity for him and for us,” interim Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich explained.

Elite ball skills are something the Jets have been craving on the defensive side of the ball. The Jets have only two interceptions this season on defense which is tied for last in the NFL with the New York Giants, per ESPN.

He never played college football but had a unique path with experience in the 7-on-7 fan-controlled football league and he also played in the Canadian Football League.

In the CFL in 2023 he was named the “Most Outstanding Rookie while playing with the Toronto Argonauts,” per Jets senior contributor Randy Lange.

During that campaign, he made 16 starts, had five interceptions, and racked up 56 tackles.

Throughout his first offseason with the Jets after being drafted, he displayed those playmaking instincts. The game didn’t seem too big for him despite the transition from the CFL to the NFL level.

Now there is a difference between practice and a game – Allen Iverson can tell you that. This is a massive step up in competition and it’ll be a good test to see where Stiggers is in his development.

The Jets aren’t going to the playoffs for the No. 14 season in a row which is disappointing, but finding out that Stiggers is a starting level corner could be a solid consolation prize and silver lining in a lost season.

Stiggers has only appeared in 16 defensive snaps this season for the Jets.

Stiggers Has a Path to a Starting Gig in 2025

The Week 15 Jets versus Jags game will provide a sneak peek of the future. Reed and Echols are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents this offseason.

Two of the Jets’ starting cornerbacks, Sauce Gardner and Michael Carter II, are under contract in 2025. However, with Reed on his way out, one other starting gig in the secondary is available if someone wants to take it.

Stiggers is under team control through the 2027 season at a cheap rate ($4.2 million in total value). One thing that’ll be working against him is a new regime taking over.

The group that drafted him has either all been fired or inevitably will be at season’s end. Stiggers will have to prove himself to a new group and he can go a long way towards that by putting on some good tape on defense.