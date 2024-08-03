Robert Saleh Delivers Powerful Comments About 2 Jets Rookies

Typically you wait three years before judging a player from the NFL draft. Don’t tell that to New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

On Saturday, August 3 Saleh had plenty of emphatic things to say about several of his rookies from the 2024 NFL draft.

“We are pleased with him [Qwan’tez Stiggers] for sure. [We] definitely have an NFL corner and now we’re trying to figure out if he’s a starting NFL corner,” Saleh said.

“He’s another guy [Olu Fashanu] that I’m really looking forward to seeing going against other players. He is very strong in his lower half, he is a sponge an absolute sponge. A technician in every sense of the word. Very smart. Very willing. Definitely didn’t miss on that kid,” Saleh told the media.

Jets Taking a Unique Path With a First Round Draft Choice

Saleh admitted that in a perfect world scenario, Fashanu won’t see the field in 2024. The former Penn State product was the No. 11 overall pick in the first round of April’s draft.

Most first-round draft choices are immediate plug-and-play starters who are expected to make an impact right from the jump. However, New York won’t require that of Fashanu.

This offseason the Jets completely revamped its offensive line including two new starters at the offensive tackle positions. Tyron Smith was signed in free agency away from the Dallas Cowboys. While Morgan Moses was a trade acquisition from the Baltimore Ravens.

Fashnau will be the Jets’ long-term answer at the left tackle position, but for now the rookie will have a chance to learn from one of the best to ever do it.

While he isn’t projected to start in the regular season, Fashanu should continue to get plenty of reps throughout the offseason.

Smith is on a pitch count and routinely throughout training camp and the preseason will receive veteran rest days. For example, on Saturday, August 3 the Jets hosted their annual Green-White scrimmage.

Smith didn’t suit up because of his scheduled off day, which meant Fashanu got the nod at left tackle.

Saleh said he’s looking forward to Fashanu getting some reps against different teams over the coming weeks. The Jets are tied for the second-most joint practices scheduled with three.

Every preseason opponent on the schedule will also link up with the Jets for a joint practice. That list includes the Washington Commanders, the Carolina Panthers, and the New York Giants.

Stiggers Continues to Turn Heads at Jets Camp

Saleh speaking highly, even as much as he did, about a first-round draft choice shouldn’t be that surprising.

However, Saleh’s comments that Stiggers is “definitely” an NFL cornerback were certainly eyebrow-raising.

Stiggers entered the NFL as the No. 176 overall pick in the fifth round. There are fifth-round picks who don’t even make an NFL roster the same season they were drafted. For Stiggers to be earning this kind of praise already is pretty noteworthy, especially coming from a defensive mastermind like Saleh.

Stiggers didn’t play college football and took a very unique path to the pros. The story is made for Hollywood but as Stiggers told the Jets after he was selected, the story doesn’t end at the draft.

Like Fashanu, Stiggers doesn’t have a clear path to a starting gig in his rookie campaign. For him to get on the field to that level, he would need an injury ahead of him on the depth chart.

The NFL stands for Not For Long and it’s a game that often eats its young. A violent sport where injuries are common means Stiggers better be ready at a moment’s notice to step in. By all accounts so far, it seems like the spotlight won’t be too big for the former CFL Rookie of the Year.