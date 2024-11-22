Insider Delivers Blunt Message About Sam Darnold-Jets Rumors

The New York Jets will be looking for a quarterback in 2025.

One of the top options expected to be available in free agency is veteran Sam Darnold. Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic bluntly said “That’s not happening” in response to a potential reunion with the Jets this offseason.

A Beautiful Hollywood Jets Script Gets Canceled

There would be something poetic to Darnold returning to the Jets in 2025.

In 2018 they traded up with the Indianapolis Colts from the No. 6 overall pick to the No. 3 overall pick a month ahead of the draft. Gang Green ended up selecting Darnold out of USC to be their franchise quarterback.

A long story short that includes a bout with mononucleosis, Google that one kids, Darnold and the Jets didn’t work out.

He spent his first three NFL seasons with the Jets. During that run, Darnold completed 59.8% of his passes, had a 45 touchdown to 39 interception ratio, and threw for 8,097 passing yards. There were certainly flashes but never consistency.

In 2021 the Jets were faced with a decision – trade the No. 2 overall pick and build around Darnold. Or trade away Darnold and select a new quarterback in the first round. General manager Joe Douglas and the Jets chose the latter.

Darnold was shipped off to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2021 sixth-rounder and a 2022 second and fourth-rounder.

The former USC product has been bouncing around the league ever since. After stops in Carolina and San Francisco, it seems Darnold has finally found some footing with the Minnesota Vikings.

In 10 starts, Darnold is having a career year with the Purple People Eaters in 2024. He has completed 67.9% of his passes, has thrown for 2,387 passing yards, and has 19 passing touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

This past offseason Darnold signed a one-year deal for $10 million to join the Vikings. Despite his success, this partnership was always viewed as a one-year rental. Minnesota traded up with the Jets during the 2024 NFL draft to select Michigan passer J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick.

No Darnold in 2025 Leaves the Jets With Limited QB Options

Darnold is unlikely to stay in Minnesota next year, but it doesn’t sound like the Jets are a legitimate option either.

If that proves to be true, the Jets won’t be left with a lot of sexy alternatives at the quarterback position.

The free agent options are Darnold and Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Russell Wilson. Wilson is having a really good year in the Steel City and is likely to stick around.

That leaves a bunch of second, third, and fourth-tier quarterback options for the Jets to potentially sift through. There is always the draft, but who knows if the Jets will be even picking high enough to grab one of the top guys. If they do pick high enough, the scouting experts don’t consider this class to be rich at the quarterback position.

If the Jets decide to stand pat, then it’ll be the Tyrod Taylor show for 2025. There could be a ton of losing with him as your bridge option but that’ll allow you to kick the long term quarterback conversation down the road until 2026.