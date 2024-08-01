Jets Projected to Pursue All-Pro Safety

As the New York Jets prepare for training camp, Joe Douglas and his front office are already researching 2025 free agents like All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga.

Bleacher Report’s NFL scouting department discussed every team’s biggest needs this season. They also provided immediate moves, along with 2025 free agents and draft prospects to target.

For the Jets, they laid out why Hufanga could be a smart 2025 free agent target.

“The safety group could be an Achilles heel for a strong defense this season,” Bleacher Report wrote. “Chuck Clark, Tony Adams and Ashtyn Davis might not be the worst group, but they don’t inspire a ton of confidence. Hufanga has worked his way into an important role for the Niners with seven picks over the last two seasons.”

It’s not an immediate move, but one that could give the Jets the best secondary in the NFL next season.

Who Is Talanoa Hufanga?

Hufanga wasn’t a household name coming into the NFL. But it didn’t take long for him to have an immediate impact.

The San Francisco 49ers took Hufanga out of USC in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. He earned All-American and all-conference honors in his final college season after racking up 5.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, three sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Despite all of that production, Hufanga flew under the radar in the pre-draft process. He ended up becoming a star in his second NFL season, earning first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowls honors in 2022. He finished the year with 97 tackles, four interceptions, two sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Hufanga looked like he was on his way to another All-Pro year in 2023. Unfortunately, a torn ACL in November prematurely ended his season.

Fortunately, the 49ers may be getting Hufanga back sooner instead of later. Head coach Kyle Shanahan expects the All-Pro safety to return in the next couple of weeks, although it’s unclear at what kind of capacity.

The 49ers don’t need to rush Hufanga back, but he may be eager to get back on the field in a contract year so that he can earn a major payday in free agency.

Latest from Jets Training Camp

A potential move for Hufanga is a year down the road. Meanwhile, there’s been plenty happening at Jets training camp.

The biggest storyline so far has been the on-field tension between Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson. The two were caught on video in a heated argument during practice, although both downplayed the incident with reporters afterwards.

That’s not the kind of story Jets fans want to hear to start training camp. However, it’s worth noting that Rodgers was notorious for laying into his receivers and demanding more from them during his time with the Green Bay Packers.

Meanwhile, newly-acquired pass rusher Haason Reddick continues to hold out of camp while he waits for a contract extension. The Jets aren’t budging with negotiations either, as they continue to fine Reddick for each day of camp that he misses.

There’s still time for the two sides to agree to a deal, but Reddick’s continued absence throughout the offseason hasn’t been a good look for a player on a brand new team.