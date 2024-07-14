$6.5 Million Jets Starter Gets Completely Overlooked by ESPN Ranking

New York Jets offensive tackle Tyron Smith just got some extra motivation ahead of the 2024 season.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN revealed his offensive tackle rankings based on the results of 80 coaches, scouts, and league execs being polled. Smith wasn’t included in the top 10 of that list, but he was the first name written in the “honorable mention” section.

“He’s still great when he’s out there, it’s more of a durability and age thing at this point. But I thought he played really well last year. He’s got to be a Hall of Famer.” an NFL coordinator told ESPN.

The Rankings Don’t Make Any Sense Whatsoever

Fowler makes it clear in the opening of this column that these rankings aren’t a multiyear projection or a lifetime achievement award, but rather who is the best right now.

If it were a lifetime achievement award, Smith would be ranked No. 1 on the list. He is the most accomplished offensive tackle in the league right now.

Smith is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, has been nominated as an All-Pro on five different occasions, and is a part of the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team.

However this isn’t about a career, it’s a what can you do for me now league. Smith was one of only two left tackles that was voted an All-Pro member this past season.

Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers was a first-team All-Pro and Smith was a second-team All-Pro last year for the Dallas Cowboys.

Fowler’s list doesn’t only include left tackles, it’s both left and right. The All-Pro players at right tackle this past season were Penei Sewell of the Detroit Lions (first-team) and Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles (second-team).

That means at worst, Smith should’ve placed No. 4 on Fowler’s list being one of only four offensive tackles in the NFL to be an All-Pro.

Unlike the Pro Bowl where you can replace another player, it doesn’t work that way for an All-Pro nomination. Whoever gets it, gets it, there aren’t any replacement players that fill in.

The other three offensive tackles that were named All-Pros in 2023 all made Fowler’s list. The only one who didn’t was Smith.

