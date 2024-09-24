Insider Says Jets QB Draft Bust Could Return to AFC East via Trade

New York Jets fans might be seeing a Zach Wilson reunion in 2024.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter said on “The Pat McAfee Show” that the Miami Dolphins could trade for Wilson to try and save their season.

“You still have to address the quarterback position before the season slips away. In my mind, like they have to be making calls,” Schefter said on Monday, September 22. “I’d call Denver and I’d say, what would you want for Zach Wilson?”

Ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, the Jets announced that they had traded Wilson to the Broncos. The green and white sent Wilson and a seventh-round draft choice for a sixth-rounder.

The former No. 2 overall pick could be on the move again.

Wilson Is Buried on the Broncos Depth Chart

For those Jets fans hoping for a Wilson reunion in Week 4, it appears unlikely.

According to Denver’s depth chart on ESPN, Wilson is listed as the third quarterback. Rookie Bo Nix is the starter and veteran Jarrett Stidham is listed as the backup.

That means both Stidham and Nix would either have to get hurt or benched due to poor performance to see Wilson on the football field against the Jets in Week 4.

However, they could see him if he was traded to the Dolphins ahead of the deadline. Both of the Jets’ matchups with Miami this year come in the final five weeks of the regular season.

The first game is in Miami on December 8 and the second matchup is the regular season finale in MetLife Stadium on January 5.

Wilson, 25, spent his first three NFL seasons with the Jets. He appeared in 34 games and made 33 starts during that time. Wilson finished with 6,293 passing yards, he completed 57% of his passes, and had a 23 touchdown to 25 interception ratio.

Another Former Jets QB Has Shown His Face in the Division

Tua Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve because of his concussion issues. That meant the Dolphins had to turn to Skylar Thompson in Week 3. In the middle of the game against the Seattle Seahawks, he got knocked out of the game forcing Miami to go to none other than Tim Boyle.

Boyle was 7-of-13 for 79 passing yards in his relief effort. It is unclear this early in the week to determine whether Boyle will get the start in Week 4 if Thompson is unable to suit up.

During Boyle’s very brief Jets career, he appeared in three games and made two starts. In those opportunities, he threw more interceptions (four) than touchdowns (one). The most embarrassing of which came in the first-ever Black Friday game in NFL history.

At the end of the first half, Boyle chucked a Hail Mary pass toward the end zone. Dolphins defensive back Jevon Holland intercepted that pass and took it 99 yards back to the house.

Go figure, Boyle bounced around and landed on that same Dolphins team a year later. Now Miami might have to rely on him as the guy moving forward until Tagovailoa returns to the field.

That should be a scary thought for Dolphins fans.