49ers Expecting $82 Million Future Hall of Famer Back in 2025

The San Francisco 49ers 2024 season was grueling for many participants. The team recorded its first losing season since 2020, on top of missing the playoffs in the middle of a Super Bowl window. With countless injuries mounting and off-the-field tragedy striking during the home stretch of the season, the 49ers made the collective decision to shut down left tackle Trent Williams.

The move made many wonder if the 36-year-old would consider retiring a few months after renegotiating a three-year, $82.6 million contract.

Williams missed the final seven games after suffering a bruise on his left ankle against the Seahawks in Week 11. Over the final two months of the season, Williams was seen in the locker room using a scooter to keep the ankle elevated. However, he was walking without the scooter last Friday before the season finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

On Wednesday, general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media in their end-of-the-season press conference, offering a positive note on Williams’ future.

“Trent’s doing well. He had a bruise in the ankle joint, and it probably took a little longer than anyone anticipated, but sometimes that happens. The good news is it’s taking a positive turn. Trent’s mindset is where it always is. He’s still interested in being the great player that he is. And I think he’s still got a lot left in the tank. Trent’s committed as ever, and we love having Trent Williams a part of us.”

Trent Williams 2024 Struggles

Williams was one of 17 49ers’ players to be placed on season-ending injured reserve this season. His 10 games played marked the lowest of his career since 2017. He also missed the Pro Bowl for the first time in 11 seasons, snapping an NFL active-leading consecutive streak (he did not play in 2019 due to contractual grievances regarding a cancerous growth on his head).

While William took a slight step back, he was still one of the top left tackles in football. According to Pro Football Focus, Williams grades out as the sixth-best tackle in 2024. Meanwhile, his pass and run-blocking grades both finished inside the top 10. When on the field, Williams still possesses the talent worthy of a high-end contract.

However, Williams‘ struggled most off the field in 2024. Tragedy struck in late November when Sondra Williams, the left tackle’s wife, announced in an Instagram post that she gave birth to the couple’s stillborn son, Trenton O’Brien Williams Jr. after he died in the womb at 35 weeks of pregnancy.

Williams did not talk to the media following his injury or the passing of his child, making Lynch’s comments the first reassurance he will return next season.

Returning in 2025

When Williams returns next season, it will be the second year of a three-year contract. This time, he will be blocking for the newly minted Brock Purdy, coming off an expected long-term contract extension.

That will not be the only change for Williams in 2025. As announced by head coach Kyle Shanahan, the team is promoting Klay Kubiak to offensive coordinator. While Shanahan will still call plays, Kubiak expects an expanded role next season.

“I think Klay has done as much as anyone on offense these last two years,” Shanahan said. “This is his second year doing that, and he gets better and better each year at it. [He] just hasn’t had the official title yet, and now he’ll get the official title, which he more than deserves. But it’s more about recognizing what he’s already been doing at a high level.”

As the 49ers enter into 2025, it is important to get their house in order. Knowing Williams will be back is a large first step into returning to prominence next season.