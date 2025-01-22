49ers Eyeing Huge Surprise Candidate for Defensive Coordinator

In the wake of Robert Saleh becoming the favorite to land the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching job, the San Francisco 49ers are considering alternative options amidst their defensive coordinator search. While Saleh can still choose San Francisco, the odds seem slim following the firing of Jaguars’ GM Trent Baalke. If hired, Saleh can now have complete control in Jacksonville and work hand-in-hand with assistant general manager Ethan Waugh, whom he crossed paths with during his time in San Francisco.

As the 49ers wait for Saleh’s decision, the team is starting to look elsewhere. Externally, the team has interviewed Detroit Lions’ passing-game coordinator Deshea Townsend. Inside the building, the 49ers have officially met with assistant head Brandon Staley, according to Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard.

However, Kawakami says the 49ers are open to rekindling with a familiar face. Just not one anybody is expecting.

49ers Eyeing Interesting Candidate for D.C

According to Kawakami, the San Francisco 49ers have internally discussed the idea of hiring Pete Carroll as defensive coordinator. Kawakami adds it is likely that the 49ers have already thrown out a few flares to Carroll to see if he would be interested.

Similar to Saleh, the 49ers must wait for Carroll as he is a candidate for the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching job. Yet, Carroll’s name offers hope for a plan.

Furthering his report, Kawakami states the word “Energy” is something the 49ers are looking for in their next defensive coordinator. Saleh certainly fits the bill, as does Carroll.

Despite being 73, Carroll is known to roam to the sidelines screaming at referees and warming up with his teams. While he may not be San Francisco’s first choice, he offers a viable alternative.

One thing to consider is whether head coach Kyle Shanahan would be comfortable with Carroll on his coaching staff. Kawakami does not see that being a problem, knowing Shanahan called Bill Belichick last offseason in hopes he would take the team’s defensive coordinator role. Not to mention, Shanahan has a ton of respect for Carroll after facing him multiple times throughout his career.

Shanahan’s Relationship with Pete Carroll

Kawakami highlights Shanahan’s response after Carroll’s 14-year tenure with the Seattle Seahawks ended.

“Their team played at another level than most guys. And when you talk about how they compete and all that stuff and all those words that he uses, which is great, but what really is great is the film that he had,” Shanahan said.

“I caught it right away in my first year as a head coach, just how physical they were on offense, defense, special teams. Regardless of what you were playing with schematically, it came down to how much you got after it and how physical guys were.”

Shanahan continued, “That’s what I always felt like. Us and Seattle played a little bit differently. I think that always started with Pete.”

Shanahan has long admired Carroll, bringing in Saleh to run Carroll’s Cover 3 scheme when he took over in San Francisco.

“I love the scheme that we’ve had here. I think it’s one of the hardest things to go to when you’ve got the right guys in the right spots. But I do think people adjust to schemes, and I think you have to adjust too, depending on your personnel.”

Shanahan continued, “I’m not saying you’ve got to change schemes, but you have to have the ability, the history, and the knowledge of how to change some stuff up when you’re in some certain situations. And I think that we do need that more going forward.”

If Shanahan is dead set on running Pete Carroll’s scheme in 2025, why not bring in Carroll himself? He is a Super Bowl-winning head coach and could give Shanahan something he has never had before. A coordinator more accomplished than himself who has all the experience to help push San Francisco over the top.