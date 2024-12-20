49ers Injury Report: Two Key Starters Ruled Out vs. Dolphins

The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up for a Sunday matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Both teams are 6-8 and will be putting their less than 10% playoff hopes on the line. The 49ers need a miracle to squeak into the postseason, and unfortunately, they will have to face the Dolphins without two key starters.

Ahead of Friday’s practice, head coach Kyle Shanahan shared the team’s official injury report for Sunday’s game.

49ers Injury Report: Two Starters Ruled Out

The San Francisco 49ers have officially ruled out running back Isaac Guerendo and left tackle Trent Williams against the Dolphins.

Guerendo, already nursing a foot sprain, suffered a hamstring injury in last week’s loss vs. the Los Angeles Rams. The injury sidelined the rookie for the week’s practice, leading to his injury designation. Guerendo is the fourth 49ers’ running back to miss time this season with an injury.

The 49ers will likely start Patrick Taylor Jr. The former undrafted free agent signed with San Francisco this offseason and has seen action in five games.

Taylor, 50 yards and one touchdown in 14 attempts, will be relied on to fill a void left by four previous running backs.

San Francisco will mix in wide receiver Deebo Samuel in his wideback role. Although unsuccessful this season, expect to see the former All-Pro in the backfield a few times against Miami.

Former Buccaneers third-round pick Ke’Shawn Vaugh and recent waiver claim Israel Abanikanda could also see action.

Left tackle Trent Williams’ status should come as no surprise, especially after Shanahan alluded to his season being over.

“If he could get back to healthy, we’d play him, but it’s not like that right now,” said Shanahan when asked if Trent Williams is not going to play the rest of the season. “So it’s getting closer to being that way.”

Williams is still nursing an ankle and heel injury he suffered in the team’s Week 11 loss vs. the Seattle Seahawks on November 17th. According to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle, Williams was seen using a knee scooter recently as last week.

Jaylon Moore is expected to start again in Williams’ absence.

Despite the negative update on Guerendo and Williams, the 49ers’ injury report did offer some good news.

Multiple Stars Questionable

Edge rusher Nick Bosa and linebacker Dre Greenlaw are officially questionable for Sunday.

Bosa is still battling a hip and oblique injury and did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He was able to rejoin the team in a limited capacity on Friday, leading to his injury designation.

Greenlaw, who is working way back from a torn Achilles, suffered a knee injury in his season debut last week. The injury kept Greenlaw sidelined for the remainder of the second half, but the linebacker is said to be “good to go” against the Dolphins.

Defensive lineman Robert Beal Jr injured his ankle in practice today and is also questionable.

The 49ers will look to keep their playoff hopes alive this Sunday despite needing many dominoes to fall their way.