49ers Projected as Top Suitors for $42 Million Corner From NFC Rival

Detroit Lions' cornerback Carlton Davis, San Francisco 49ers
Detroit Lions' cornerback Carlton Davis celebrates after breaking up a pass in the first quarter of a game against the Tennessee Titans at Ford Field

The San Francisco 49ers are facing a win-now window. Once they extend quarterback Brock Purdy this offseason, they must have an all-gas, no-breaks mentality. While the front office may not be able to add multiple top-of-the-market contracts, the 49ers can still spend, albeit smartly. Walking into 2025 with over $50 million in cap space, San Francisco needs a jolt following a 6-11 season. 

One position solidified is cornerback, with Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green occupying the two starting positions. However, with former Pro Bowler Charvarius Ward expected to leave in free agency, room is open to add another piece in the secondary.

With that in mind, one analyst dissected the free agent market and listed the San Francisco 49ers as potential suitors for two top-tier cornerbacks — one being a member of an NFC rival.

49ers Linked to NFC Rival Cornerback

According to Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus, the 49ers are one of two potential landing spots for Detroit Lions’ cornerback Carlton Davis III.

“Robert Saleh is back at the helm of the 49ers’ defense, and the expectation is that he will look to emulate the vaunted unit he coached in New York, characterized by its healthy use of Cover 1. Davis could even prove to be an upgrade over the departing Charvarius Ward in Saleh’s scheme.”

Davis, 28, is one of the best all-around corners in the NFL. From run defense to excelling in coverage, Davis can do it all. In his seven-year career, Davis has 380 tackles, 84 pass deflections, and 11 interceptions.

With the Detroit Lions in 2024, Davis totaled 64 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and two interceptions. His 77.7 run-defense grade ranked just outside the top 20 among cornerbacks to play 20 percent of their team’s snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

He flourished in zone coverage with an 82.4 PFF grade, allowing a team-low 66.7 reception rate among full-time starters. Davis III also gives San Francisco similar man-coverage rates to Ward, allowing for a smooth transition. Not to mention, Davis III is a Super Bowl champion, adding further pedigree to San Francisco’s secondary.

Pro Football Focus projects Davis, their 21st ranked free agent, to sign a three-year, $42 million contract with $25 million guaranteed — half a million cheaper than Ward’s projection.

Carlton Davis III is not the only cornerback that Cameron links to the 49ers as a familiar face could be eyeing a return.

San Francisco Eyeing Another Reunion

With Robert Saleh back in the Bay Area, Cameron believes the connection could lead to a reunion with former New York Jets cornerback D.J. Reed.

“With Robert Saleh returning to San Francisco as defensive coordinator, Reed and the 49ers should have a mutual interest in reaching a deal to reunite the cornerback with his former defensive play caller in New York. Reed endured a noticeable drop in PFF coverage grade pre- and post-Saleh coaching with the Jets, with his 90.8 mark plummeting to 54.0 from Week 5 onward this season.”

In 2024, Reed allowed an opposing passer rating of just 89.2 and contributed 64 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, and 11 passes defended. He is also a competent run defender with a 71.8 PFF grade — a 23.4 point increase from the 49ers’ impending free agent Charvarius Ward.

Reed is projected to sign the same three-year, $42 million contract as Davis III but receive $27.5 million guaranteed.

Whether the 49ers sign Carlton Davis III or D.J. Reed, the team needs a third cornerback. They could re-sign Isaac Yiadom, but all indications are he will leave in free agency as well. Nonetheless, the San Francisco 49ers seem apt to handout a $3 million contract to veteran cornerback — a similar contract to what brought Yiadmom to San Francisco last offseason.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

