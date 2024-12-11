49ers Projected to Lose Former 2nd Round Pick in Free Agency

49ers' guard Aaron Banks during a 45-29 win vs. the Arizona Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers face an uphill climb back into the NFC playoff picture. Sitting two games back from the division lead, San Francisco needs a miracle. Although not impossible, their odds of making playoffs are eight percent, according to NFL.com.

A loss against the Los Angeles Rams this Thursday would certainly decimate San Francisco’s hopes of a late-season playoff push and catapult them into early offseason discussion.

One analyst suggests the 49ers could see a division rival upgrade their offensive line and sign the team’s former 2021 second-round pick.

Cardinals to Sign 49ers 2nd round Pick

Matt Holder of Bleacher Reports suggests the Arizona Cardinals should sign 49ers’ former second-round pick offensive lineman Aaron Banks in the upcoming offseason. Holder wrote the Cardinals could see serious turnover on the offensive line, potentially losing two key starters.

“Arizona has several impending free agents on the interior offensive line, including starting guards Will Hernandez and Evan Brown in addition to Trystan Colon, who has been filling in for Hernandez after the latter’s injury.”

Banks would be a massive addition to the Cardinals’ offensive line. His 71.3 run-blocking grade leads all Arizona offensive linemen, per Pro Football Focus. Banks’ pass-block grade would be an improvement over current right guard Isaiah Adams.

Holder added that stealing Banks, who has allowed just one sack this season, from the 49ers would be icing on the cake of a solid acquisition.

If the Cardinals do sign Banks, it would leave a hole in the 49ers’ offensive line. While they still have future Hall of Fame left tackle Trent Williams protecting Brock Purdy’s blind side, the team would need to replace a key starter from the last three seasons.



Options to Replace Banks

The 49ers could look internally for their next starting left guard. Former fifth-round pick Spencer Burford slid over from right guard during the offseason and admitted to feeling more comfortable on the left side.

Although now in a reserve role, Burford has seen his pass-blocking grade improve by nearly 44 points to a career-high 70.6, according to Pro Football Focus.

Buford’s poor run-blocking grade this season might give San Francisco pause. But in 410 run-blocking snaps last year, Burford posted an above-average grade.

Another option is Ben Bartch. Unfortunately, San Francisco only saw Bartch play stints in three games before suffering a season-ending injury in the win vs. the Bears on Sunday. Despite the small sample size, Bartch showed the potential to be a starter.

In 65 offensive snaps, Bartch posted the team’s third-highest blocking grade and a 70-plus pass-blocking and run-blocking grade.

The 49ers could also look to draft Banks’ replacement.

San Francisco hit a home run when they selected Dominick Puni in the third round of last year’s draft. He has been the team’s second-highest-graded offensive lineman this season and solidified the right guard position.

His instant impact after winning the starting job in Training Camp could lead San Francisco to take a similar route in 2025.

The 49ers have not specified if they want to re-sign Banks this offseason. If not, he will be an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any team.