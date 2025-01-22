49ers Sign Former Rams’ Safety, Add Much Needed Depth

The San Francisco 49ers have signed safety Quindell Johnson to a reserve/future contract, aiming to bolster their secondary depth. Johnson, standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 208 pounds, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Los Angeles Rams on May 1, 2023. During his two-year NFL career with the Rams and Chicago Bears, he appeared in nine games, recording two tackles, one interception, and one pass defended. Despite limited NFL game action, Johnson’s collegiate track record and physical tools suggest untapped potential.

49ers Addressing Depth Concerns at Safety

The signing of Johnson comes as the 49ers seek to address concerns at the safety position. While San Francisco has high hopes for fourth-round pick Malik Mustapha, the team is possibly preparing for the departure of 2022 All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga in free agency. The 49ers also have 2023 third-round pick Ji’Ayir Brown and veteran George Odum under contract next season.

Brown struggled in his sophomore season, being forced to split reps once Hufanga returned from injury. In Odum’s case, the former Special Teams All-Pro started two games in 2024. San Francisco went through a revolving door at safety, with five players accumulating over 50 snaps at the position. In short, the 49ers need safety depth, hence the Johnson signing.

Quindell Johnson’s college career at the University of Memphis offers plenty of reasons for optimism. Over five seasons (2018–2022), Johnson appeared in 49 games and made a significant impact with 320 tackles, 34 passes defended, 10 interceptions, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and one sack. His impressive 2022 campaign earned him first-team All-AAC honors, solidifying his reputation as a hard-hitting and versatile safety. His ability to defend the pass and step up in run support makes him a promising addition to a defense that values adaptability.

Johnson: A Developmental Project

After being undrafted in 2023, Johnson signed with the Rams but was waived following training camp. He later joined the Bears’ practice squad in 2024, though his stint was short-lived. On September 18th, 2024, Johnson returned to the Rams’ practice squad, where he remained for the rest of the season. While he has yet to find his footing in the NFL, Johnson offers an intriguing depth piece as the 49ers start piecing together their 2025 roster.

Johnson joins a long list of 49ers of undrafted free agents to have signed with the team, hoping to make a statement. Last year, it was defensive tackle Evan Anderson and Jaylon Mahoney. Both saw valuable reps, with Anderson even starting games late in the season. Mahoney spent most of the season on the practice squad. However, he did enough to warrant signing a reserve/future contract this offseason, just like Johnson.

Looking ahead, Johnson’s contributions may come on special teams initially, a critical area the 49ers need to improve most. If he impresses in training camp and preseason, he could push for a backup role heading into the regular season. With Brown’s inconsistencies and the team’s lack of depth at the safety position, Johnson has a chance to establish himself as a reliable option for the 49ers’ defense.

By adding Quindell Johnson, the San Francisco 49ers are preparing not only for the challenges of the upcoming season but also looking to raise the floor of the safety room.