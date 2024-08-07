49ers Could Make ‘Juicy’ Move to Sign $160 Million Star to Replace Brock Purdy

In what is already proving to be an increasingly fascinating situation as the 49ers trying to manage a bustling payroll that features several stars paid among the most in the NFL at their positions, here’s a new wrinkle: The 49ers could be in position to pursue star quarterback Dak Prescott of the hated Dallas Cowboys, should he reach free agency next winter.

And, increasingly, it looks like Prescott will hit free agency. If current 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy does not take a step forward this season, it could be time for coach Kyle Shanahan to get what he’s secretly wanted all along—a polished, veteran quarterback who can raise his offense to a new level.

The 49ers, of course, have raised eyebrows in the past with reported interest in pulling Tom Brady out of retirement, and with a potential pursuit of star QB Kirk Cousins. It would only make sense that a Prescott chase would be next, assuming Prescott and the Cowboys do not reach a deal on an extension in the coming weeks. And, really, Prescott has little reason to accept a deal from the Cowboys at this point.

That’s the line from the folks at the contract analysis site Spotrac, which pitches the 49ers as a surprise contender for Prescott, who is entering the last season of a four-year, $160 million contract.

‘Brock Purdy & Dak Prescott Are Basically the Same QB’

Speaking on the “Spotrac Podcast” this week, NFL contract expert Mike Ginnitti raised the specter of a 49ers-Prescott pairing.

“If the conversation—and this is juicy—statistically speaking, PFF, advanced, traditional (stats), Brock Purdy and Dak Prescott are basically the same quarterback,” Ginnitti said.

“They’re basically the same quarterback. You want to talk about ripping the Band-Aid off? Or Kyle Shanahan getting his way—we had these Tom Brady conversations, or Kirk Cousins conversations every other offseason in San Francisco because Shanahan wasn’t getting enough juice out of his quarterback play.

“If Purdy takes a step back, Dak Prescott is going to be at the top of their list as a way to continue that 49ers contention run.”

Indeed, the numbers are very close. Prescott averaged 265.6 yards per game last season, with a 69.5% completion rate. Purdy averaged 267.5 yards, with a 69.4% completion rate. Prescott threw for 36 touchdowns in 17 games, while Purdy threw for 31 TDs in 16 games. Purdy’s quarterback rating was 113.0, and Prescott’s was 105.9.

At Pro Football Focus, Prescott warranted a 90.0 grade, fourth in the NFL, while Purdy got an 87.4, which was sixth.

Purdy, for his part, would make a pretty good trade chip if, in fact, the 49ers decided to move on from him and sign Prescott, rather than giving Purdy a hefty extension next winter.

49ers Would Have Competition

Of course, the 49ers would need to reconfigure their books considerably in order to land Prescott, who might be looking at $70 million annually by the time he hits free agency next year. That’s because the league saw a $30 million spike in the salary cap, up to $255 million, for 2024, and that spike could keep going in the coming years.

If, indeed, Prescott does get to free agency, though, he would have some serious suitors.

The Raiders and Giants would be the most obvious. especially if some other QB situations don’t work out. The Broncos and Saints are also likely to have interest.

Other teams—the Buccaneers, Titans, Seahawks, Steelers and, maybe others. All are seen to have contender-type rosters, but just need a quarterback to unlock the potential. Prescott is a three-time Pro Bowler who led the league in completions (410) and touchdowns (36) last season.

He could maximize his value not by agreeing to a deal now, but by waiting for the new NFL salary cap to kick in and signing then, especially if the new number is up around $285 million.

“He’s got to get to free agency, that’s the point. … They owe it to themselves to get to free agency and in this case, I think Dak Prescott owes it to himself to get to free agency as well,” Ginnitti said.