49ers Deebo Samuel Sends Message on Ricky Pearsall After Shooting

It was a scary moment for the 49ers on Saturday when rookie first-round pick Ricky Pearsall, whom the team expects to groom for stardom in the coming years, was shot during a robbery attempt while walking next to Union Square just before 4 p.m., according to San Francisco police. He is in serious but stable condition at San Francisco General Hospital, the 49ers said in a statement.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, police said the suspect was a 17-year-old from Tracy, who attempted to rob Pearsall at gunpoint. But apparently fought back and in the scuffle, both he and the suspect were shot. The suspect was arrested and is also at SFGH.

“He sustained a bullet wound to his chest and is in serious but stable condition. We ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ricky and the entire Pearsall family,” the 49ers’ statement read.

On Twitter/X, Pearsall’s new teammate, receiver Deebo Samuel, got the news and posted, “He’s good,” along with a thumb’s up and praying hands. “Thank god!!!!”

He’s good🤞🏾🙏🏾. Thank god!!!! — Deebo (@19problemz) September 1, 2024

Ricky Pearsall Was Walking After Shooting

While the extent of Pearsall’s injury is not yet known, it was encouraging that, shortly after he was shot, he was shown walking under his own power into the ambulance that took him to the hospital. That certainly caught plenty of attention and Pearsall was lauded for his toughness.

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel wrote on Twitter/X: “Ricky Pearsall walking to the ambulance after being shot in the chest. How is this dude walking?? @49ers say he is in serious but stable condition.”

San Francisco Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin told the Chronicle that while violent crime in San Francisco is down, the Pearsall situation was still a frightening one.

“Sadly gun violence happens all over America, but when we have one instance of gun violence in Union Square, it gets all the attention,” Peskin, who is running for mayor of the city, said. “It is horrible, it is tragic, it is frightening, but it is rare.”

Peskin also said that a police captain told him that when Pearsall was faced with the robbery, “He wasn’t having any of it.”

49ers’ Deebo Samuel Dynamic Will be Worth Watching

Pearsall is safe now, and his attention will soon turn to getting back on the field. There’s no telling when that will be, but he figures to be one of the more interesting players to monitor this season.

The 49ers picked him with the 31st choice in the first round this year mostly because they were expecting to lose one of their two star receivers—Brandon Aiyuk or Samuel—either this offseason by trade or, more likely, in 2025. The NFL salary cap simply won’t allow the 49ers to keep both.

Now that Aiyuk has signed a new deal with the 49ers, it is almost certain he will stick around, which means the 49ers likely will cut Samuel next season. Pearsall is, essentially, his understudy, though he struggled in training camp with a hamstring injury and a worrisome ongoing shoulder problem that dates back to college.

Pearsall did not play at all in the 49ers’ three preseason games.

Back in June, Samuel was complimentary of what he’d seen of Pearsall.

“I’ve been really impressed,” Samuel said. “Just going back and watching Ricky, he’s very fluid in a lot of routes. He’s got really good hands.”