Former 49ers Star Expresses Jealousy Over Robert Saleh’s Return

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed back a familiar face, re-hiring Robert Saleh as their defensive coordinator. However, one former player who once thrived under Saleh’s leadership will have to watch from across the country as the reunion unfolds.

Arik Armstead, now a defensive end for the Jacksonville Jaguars, spent nine seasons with the 49ers and shared four of those with Saleh. Upon hearing the news of his former coach’s return, Armstead could not help but express his feelings about missing out on the reunion.

Arik Armstead’s Response to Saleh’s Return

When 49ers linebacker Fred Warner posted a picture with Robert Saleh on Instagram, Armstead quickly reached out to express his emotions.

“I sent Fred [Warner] a message and said, ‘Dang, I’m jealous,’” Armstead shared during an appearance on 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny & Guru” show. “Saleh is one of the best coaches I’ve ever played for. He’s truly a special coach. He brings that energy, he cares about his players, and schematically, he’s elite. And he has the experience. He’s been around a lot of football, been in a lot of big games, and coaching in big moments.”

The 49ers officially announced the hiring of Saleh, 45, as defensive coordinator last week, filling a key position on Kyle Shanahan’s coaching staff. This marks a homecoming for Saleh, who previously held the role from 2017 to 2020 before becoming the head coach of the New York Jets.

During his tenure in New York, Saleh showcased his defensive expertise, helping the team reach new defensive milestones. However, despite his strong defensive strategies, the team struggled to meet expectations, particularly on offense under quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Saleh’s time with the Jets concluded with a 20-36 record, leading to his departure and eventual return to San Francisco.

Saleh’s Success in San Francisco

Reflecting on Robert Saleh’s time with the San Francisco 49ers, Armstead explained what made him such an effective coach.

“The thing I’ve seen, I was with Saleh in 2017, and I’ve known him for a long time, is the ability as a coordinator and a coach to put out fires,” Armstead explained. “There’s going to be teams that try to attack you in new ways, and you have to come up with answers. I’ve seen him do that for years. When all these offensive coordinators are throwing all these different schemes at him, he’s been able to adjust. And I think that’s the making of a great coach.”

Armstead continued by admitting his jealousy of not being involved in the reunion.

“So, I’m definitely jealous. I love Saleh. But it was great to see him go back to the Bay around some familiar faces and people that love him. So definitely happy for him.”

Armstead made it clear that he holds great respect for his former coach and would have loved to reunite with him. Still, he expressed happiness for Saleh’s return to the Bay Area, where he will once again work alongside familiar faces and a team that values him.

While Arik Armstead now plays on the East Coast with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South, there is no doubt he will be quietly rooting for his former coach and team.