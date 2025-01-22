Former 49ers’ Third-Round Pick Signs with NFC Rival

Former San Francisco 49ers tight end Cameron Latu, a 2023 third-round pick, has joined the Philadelphia Eagles on a reserve/future contract. After his first two seasons were plagued by injuries and limited opportunities, Latu now has a chance to develop in one of the NFL’s most dynamic offensive systems.

A Disappointing Start with the 49ers

Latu was drafted 101st overall by the 49ers after a captivating collegiate career at Alabama, where he transitioned from linebacker to tight end. After the positional chance, Latu recorded 56 receptions, 787 yards, and 12 touchdowns over his final two seasons. His size (6-foot-4, 240 pounds), athleticism, and red-zone production made him an intriguing prospect with significant upside. However, mistakes and setbacks marred his time in San Francisco, leading to the bust label.

Coaches often ridiculed Latu during practice for not learning the playbook, which led to on-the-field struggles. During the 2023 preseason, Latu struggles with inconsistency, including with dropped passes and adjusting to the speed of the NFL. Compounding these struggles, he suffered a meniscus injury that sidelined him for the entire regular season, landing him on injured reserve. Latu’s inability to contribute on the field, combined with the presence of more established tight ends like Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley, left him unable to carve out a role in San Francisco.

Despite his physical tools and potential, the San Francisco 49ers decided to part ways during the team’s 2024 roster cuts, opting to focus on more immediate contributors. He then found himself relegated to the Cleveland Browns practice squad for the remainder of the season. For Latu, it was a disappointing start to his NFL career, but the move to Philadelphia offers a much-needed reset.

A Fresh Start in Philadelphia

The Eagles present an ideal landing spot for Latu as he looks to revive his career. Under head coach Nick Siriani, the Eagles’ offense thrives on creativity and tight end involvement. The Philadelphia Eagles value depth and developmental prospects, making Latu an intriguing addition to their roster while Dallas Goedert firmly entrenches himself as the starting tight end.

Latu’s size and red-zone ability fit well within the Eagles’ offensive scheme, which often utilizes multiple tight-end sets. While he may begin as a backup and special teams contributor, Philadelphia’s strong development program offers Latu the tools to refine his skills and adjust to the speed of the NFL.

For Latu, staying healthy will be the key to his success. With the Eagles’ established offensive infrastructure and an opportunity to compete for a roster spot, he has the chance to show why he was a third-round pick. The move to Philadelphia not only gives Latu another opportunity to establish himself as an NFL player but also puts him in an environment that values patience and growth.

If he can stay on the field and capitalize on his natural talent, Cameron Latu could become a valuable depth piece and potentially a future contributor for the Philadelphia Eagles. If anything, the former third-round pick can finally play in a regular season game for the first time and catch his first career NFL pass.