49ers Sign Back ‘Familiar Face’ Free-Agent Playmaker

Seven years ago, the 49ers unearthed a gem in undrafted free agent Matt Breida, who had starred at Georgia Southern but had not gotten quite enough attention to warrant an invitation to any of the pre-draft All-Star games or, even an invitation to the scouting combine. But the 49ers signed him on the basis of a 4.37-40-yard dash at his school’s pro day, and he impressed as soon as he arrived in camp, quickly becoming a favorite of coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch.

Breida stuck with the 49ers for three seasons, amassing 1,902 yards on 381 carries, for an average of 5.0 yards per carry. He was traded to Miami in 2020 and has since bounced from the Dolphins to the Bills and, most recently, with the Giants for the past two seasons.

Now, though, Breida is back, signing a deal with the 49ers, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who wrote on Twitter on Monday: “Familiar face: RB Matt Breida is signing with the #49ers, per source. The eight-year vet rushed for 1,902 yards as a 49er from 2017-19.”

Familiar face: RB Matt Breida is signing with the #49ers, per source. The eight-year vet rushed for 1,902 yards as a 49er from 2017-19. pic.twitter.com/i6PBUfWIsm — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 6, 2024

49ers Running Back Room Already Crowded

Breida played all 17 games for the Giants in each of the past two seasons, though he totaled only 220 yards in 2022 and 151 yards last year. He has also been an active special teams player throughout his career, especially in New York, where he played 313 snaps on special teams in the past two years.

While Breida’s return is a nifty training camp moment for the 49ers, he could have a difficult time keeping a roster spot on the final 53-man arrangement. That’s because the 49ers running backs room is already crowded and the team is not expected to carry more than four players at the position.

Christian McCaffrey is the workhorse, and the presumption is the 2024 draftee Isaac Guerendo will make the team, too, likely as the fourth back. But Guerendo has been out of camp with a hamstring injury that is raising concerns about his readiness for the start of the season.

Beyond those two, though, the roles of No. 2 and No. 3 are up for competition. Elijah Mitchell is an accomplished runner whom the 49ers like, but who has had difficulty staying healthy in his career. Jordan Mason, who has played in 33 games in his two years with the 49ers, is challenging Mitchell for the No. 2 spot behind McCaffrey, and has been getting first-team reps in camp.

The 49ers also have impressive undrafted rookie Cody Schrader and veteran Patrick Taylor on the 90-man roster. They could be bound for the practice squad, but the 49ers appear to like both.

Matt Breida ‘Going to Get the Job Done’

One thing that has stood out about Breida, though, is a willingness and ability to do multiple things on the field. From the beginning of this time in the NFL, he got attention for his high motor and consistent energy.

As he told the team website in 2017, he accepts all challenges.

“I’m a guy who is going to get the job done,” he began. “I’m not selfish. I’ll play anywhere on the field – special teams, fullback, wide receiver, etc. I’m a speed runner, but I also like to run physical. I pride myself in 3rd-and-1 situations when the game is on the line, and we’ve got to get the first down. I want the guys to know that they can count on me to make the big plays for them.”

Of course, at age 29, his ability may have diminished some, and with a crowded competition, it might be difficult for the 49ers to keep him this time around.