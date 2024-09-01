Ricky Pearsall’s Mother Gives Surprising Update on 49ers Rookie After Shooting

It’s another stunning detail about the attempted robbery and shooting of 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall in San Francisco on Saturday afternoon: His mother, Erin Pearsall, posted an update on Facebook Sunday morning, revealing that the bullet her son took actually entered his chest and exited his back.

This was not a bullet, apparently, that just grazed Pearsall. It went through him.

Writing on Facebook, posted to Twitter/X via 49ers reporter David Lombardi, Erin Pearsall said:

“Update on my baby boy. First and far most I want to thank GOD for protecting my baby boy. He is extremely lucky, GOD shielded him. He was shot in the chest and it exited out his back. Thanks be to GOD it missed his vital organs. He is in good spirits right now.

“Life is so precious my friends. Please love each other. My son was spared today by the grace of GOD. Please pray for my baby.”

Pearsall was walking along San Francisco’s Union Square to an event at which he was expected to sign autographs just before 4 p.m. Saturday when, according to a statement from the San Francisco police, he was the subject of an attempted robbery. “A physical altercation ensued,” the statement read, “and both the suspect and victim were injured. The suspect is in custody and charges are pending at this time.”

Ricky Pearsall Struggled in Training Camp

The 49ers, too, released a statement on Pearsall, noting that he is in serious but stable condition. The statement came out on Saturday, and the team has not updated it:

“He sustained a bullet wound to his chest and is in serious but stable condition. We ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ricky and the entire Pearsall family.”

Pearsall was the 49ers’ first-round draft pick this year, taken with the 31st overall pick out of Florida. The 49ers liked Pearsall’s hands and his ability to perhaps develop into the kind of hybrid receiver/runner role now occupied by star receiver Deebo Samuel.

Pearsall played in 12 games for the Gators last season, racking up 965 yards receiving and also had three carries that went for 62 yards.

Before the shooting, the offseason had been rough for Pearsall, as a persistent shoulder injury—one that goes back to his collegiate days—kept him out for a large chunk of camp and all three preseason games. Pearsall also dealt with a hamstring injury.

49ers Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk Post Support

Once news hit that Pearsall was stable at San Francisco General Hospital, two of his teammates in the wide receiver room expressed their support for Pearsall.

Writing on Twitter/X, Samuel posted, “He’s good,” along with a thumb’s up and praying hands. “Thank god!!!!”

Aiyuk also posted on Twitter/X, writing in response to Pearsall’s improved condition, “Great news,” followed by three praying hands.

Shortly after the shooting, Pearsall was shown in videos that spread online walking under his own power into and ambulance. That certainly caught plenty of attention and Pearsall was lauded for his toughness.

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel wrote on Twitter/X: “Ricky Pearsall walking to the ambulance after being shot in the chest. How is this dude walking?? @49ers say he is in serious but stable condition.”