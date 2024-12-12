San Francisco 49ers Keys to Victory vs. Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams' WR Tutu Atwell is tackled by San Francisco 49ers' Fred Warner and Deommodore Lenoir during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium

When the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams lock horns on Thursday Night Football, it will be the 17th time the teams have done so in the Kyle Shanahan era.

San Francisco holds a 10-6 series edge, but the previous outcomes are irrelevant. The 49ers must win against the Rams to keep their playoff hopes alive. If they lose, San Francisco can all but kiss their 2024 season goodbye. Meanwhile, the Rams are also trying to climb their way up the NFC standings, with division and wild cards hopes still in play.

With both teams needing a win, it will be a grueling fight to the finish, determined by which team can execute their game plan best. Knowing that, let’s break down two key matchups for the 49ers in a pivotal Week 15 brawl against the Rams.

Deommodore Lenoir vs. Cooper Kupp

The most intriguing duel fans will see is when 49ers’ cornerback Deommodore Lenoir and Rams’ wide receiver Cooper Kupp line up across from each other.

Both are star players at their respective positions and bring an intensity most cannot match. Expect to see one of the best cornerback and receiver face-offs this season.

While lined up in the slot, Kupp has 44 receptions, 497 yards, and six touchdowns. His 84 receiving grade ranks sixth among receivers, with 50% of their targets coming from the slot position.

San Francisco will likely shadow Kupp with Deommodore Lenoir, one of the league’s top slot cornerbacks.

Lenoir has played the third most snaps from the slot position this year. In those 293 snaps, he has allowed a league-leading zero touchdowns and the fourth-best passer rating when targeted. Lenoir has also snagged two interceptions, which ranks third.

The last time Lenoir and Kupp matched up was Week 8 of 2022. Lenoir held Kupp to 43 yards on two catches, both first downs. If Lenoir put together a similar performance on Thursday Night it will go a long way into help save the San Francisco’ season.

George Kittle vs. Rams Linebackers

George Kittle is having a tremendous season. He has 56 receptions, is on pace for the fourth 1,000-yard season of his career, and leads all tight ends with eight touchdowns.

His impact is felt nearly every game, and Thursday should be no different.

Although the Rams’ defense has held tight ends at bay this season, Kittle could be the first to finally break through.

All four Rams linebackers struggle in coverage this season, and none have a passer rating allowed below 97. Starter Christian Rozeboom may be the worst of the bunch.

In 13 games this season, Rozeboom has given up 41 receptions, 478 yards, three touchdowns, and a 117.2 passer rating. If there was ever someone for the 49ers to exploit, it is Rozeboom.

Kittle has also feasted over the middle of the field. In 24 intermediate targets, Kittle has 20 receptions for 372 yards, four touchdowns, and a 99.9 PFF grade. If you want to include Kittle’s short-yard receptions over the middle, he has 17 receptions, 212 yards, two touchdowns, and 144 yards after the catch.

With their season on the line, the San Francisco 49ers should rely on George Kittle to carry them again.