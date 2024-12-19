49ers Urged to Sign $180 Million QB as Insurance for Brock Purdy

49ers QB Brock Purdy.

The San Francisco 49ers are approaching a pivotal decision as the 2025 NFL season looms.

With Brock Purdy’s rookie contract nearing its end, the team faces the prospect of negotiating what would be a substantial extension. Purdy’s market value is estimated at approximately $60 million, per Spotrac. That type of financial commitment could significantly impact the 49ers’ salary cap and their ability to maintain a competitive roster.

Grant Cohn of Sports Illustrated thinks the Niners would be wise to wait and see what’s going on in Atlanta with the Falcons and QB Kirk Cousins before committing to Purdy long term.

“The Falcons most likely would like to trade Cousins, but no one wants his awful contract, so Atlanta probably will have to release him and eat a ton of dead cap space,” Cohn wrote on December 18. ”

Which means the Falcons probably will pay for Cousins to play elsewhere next season. Enter the 49ers. They might want to sign another quarterback just in case Purdy decides to hold out. And the 49ers probably could sign Cousins for the league minimum considering the Falcons have to pay him $27.5 million in 2025.”

If Falcons Cut Kirk Cousins, 49ers Should Pounce

Cousins and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan share a history from their time together in Washington. Shanahan, who served as the offensive coordinator, was instrumental in drafting Cousins in 2012. With Cousins already acquainted with Shanahan’s offensive philosophies, that could allow for a seamless integration into the 49ers’ scheme. Their mutual respect could also lure Cousins to the Bay Area.

Cousins’ current situation with the Falcons has become tenuous. After signing a four-year, $180 million contract in March of 2024, his performance has not met expectations, leading to his benching in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr. With Penix clearly the future, Atlanta is bound to move on from Cousins in 2025. As Cohn noted, a trade is pretty much off the table, which means the Falcons will likely outright release him.

Per Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, “releasing Cousins as a post-June 1 cut wouldn’t save the Falcons immediate cap space, but it wouldn’t lose them any, either. It would, however, clear the bloated $57 million cap charges he’s due in the final two seasons of his deal.”

If this happens, Cousins will likely sign somewhere on the cheap.

“It’s not out of the realm of possibilitiy that the 49ers could have both Purdy and Cousins on the roster next season while both get paid roughly $1 million for the year,” Cohn added. “Talk about a bargain. The 49ers would have one of the cheapest quarterback rooms in the league and it would be a big improvement over what they have now.”

Cousins Would Add Strong Veteran Presence to QBs Room, Push Brock Purdy

For a 49ers team with a mix of young talent and seasoned players, Cousins’ veteran presence could provide stability and mentorship. He has struggled to find his footing this season, however.

Over 14 games, Cousins completed 303 of his 453 pass attempts, netting a 66.9 completion percentage and accumulating 3,508 passing yards. He threw for 18 touchdowns but also tossed a league-high 16 interceptions. Notably, in his last four games, Cousins threw one TD pass and to eight INTs.

Cousins’ uncharacteristically sloppy performance this season has likely been influenced by his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon sustained in the 2023 season. After undergoing surgery, he dedicated the offseason to rehabilitation, and was ready to participate in training camp last summer. Despite his efforts, Cousins struggled to regain his pre-injury performance levels once the season started.

If he’s cut by Atlanta next offseason — and that’s most likely outcome right now — his history with Shanahan could make him an obvious potential addition to the team’s QBs room. He could push Purdy while also giving the Niners a more experienced signal-caller than it has had in a while.

We’ll see what happens, but Cousins is a name to watch next offseason for sure.