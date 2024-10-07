Top NFL Insider Drops New Info on When 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Could Return

It has been a disappointing start to the regular season for the San Francisco 49ers, who currently sit in third place in the NFC West with a 2-3 record.

The 49ers are fresh from dropping their second game over the last three weeks, this time falling to the divisional rival Arizona Cardinals, 24-23, in the game’s final seconds. It’s clear the Niners miss All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, who has missed the entire start of the season with bilateral Achilles tendinitis.

While san Francisco has several issues right now, including a defense that gave up a 13-point lead to Arizona, there’s no question getting last year’s rushing champ back could only help things.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter shared new information on when McCaffrey could possibly return. Noting the superstar RB “will not be activated for Thursday night’s game in Seattle against the Seahawks … even though the 49ers star running back is eligible to return,” Schefter detailed when we might see McCaffrey in action again.

Adam Schefter Details When RB Christian McCaffrey Could Return to the Field

McCaffrey recently visited Germany for treatment, getting a “platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection,” according to NFL.com. Still on the injured reserve list, the Niners won’t be rushing McCaffrey back.

“McCaffrey’s return depends on how he fares in practice, but for now, there is some mild encouragement because the three-time Pro Bowler’s calf and Achilles issues did not flare up after on-field work this week — his first on-field work since being placed on IR,” Schefter noted, adding:

“Although McCaffrey has been dealing with bilateral Achilles tendinitis, his issue is concentrated to one of his legs — and the other is faring better, according to sources. The bilateral Achilles tendinitis is not considered a concern, according to sources, who told ESPN that McCaffrey is focused on avoiding setbacks as he continues to ramp up in a return to play. If his progress continues without any setbacks, McCaffrey could return Oct. 20 for a Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs.”

Schefter also reported the 49ers may wait even longer than that.

“There also is a chance McCaffrey could return for an Oct. 27 game against the Cowboys,” he wrote. “But even more reasonably, the 49ers could opt to sit McCaffrey for both those games and then give him the bye week to continue to ramp up for their next game at Tampa Bay on Nov. 10. The Niners do not know which of those weeks is the most realistic return date, but they do know that McCaffrey hasn’t suffered any recent setbacks.”

Teams Playing 49ers Differently With McCaffrey Out of the Lineup

McCaffrey led the NFL in total scrimmage yards last year (2,023), along with combined rushing and receiving TDs (21). He’s about as big of a red zone threat as it gets in the NFL, and the 49ers have been more limited in what plays they can run without him in the lineup.

“It does kind of limit the things you can do or it opens up your playbook a little bit when he is not out there, because as good as [Jordan Mason] and the other backs are, they’re just not going to be able to be Christian. And then that does have an effect,” 49ers run game coordinator Chris Foerster admitted.

In McCaffrey’s absence, Mason has played admirably, racking up 602 yards from scrimmage and 3 TDs in five games. Mason is currently second in the league in rushing, but he did have a costly fumble in San Francisco’s Week 5 loss to Arizona.

It remains to be seen when McCaffrey will join him in what should easily be the best backfield in the NFL — but all arrows seem to be pointing up right now.