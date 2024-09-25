Seahawks Pursue Adding 42-Year-Old 9-Time Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks are considering a rare move by potentially signing 42-year-old veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters. Seattle hosted the nine-time Pro Bowler for a September 24, 2024, visit, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Two things worth pointing out with this news. Peters will turn 43 during the NFL playoffs. More important for the 12s, this news is likely a bad sign for starting right tackle Abe Lucas’ chances of returning to the field any time soon.

Peters is a familiar face as the two-time All-Pro played eight games for Seattle in 2023.

Seahawks Predicted to Sign Jason Peters Sooner Rather Than Later

Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard predicted that the Seahawks will sign Peters in the near future. The Seahawks are also dealing with an injury to tackle George Fant.

“I would expect he probably comes onto the practice squad, not for this week but I think sooner than later, as just a voice of wisdom, a sounding board in that room,” Huard said during a September 25 episode of “Brock and Salk.” “A little bit of what George Fant honestly was supposed to be, but unfortunately (with) George on the IR, you need somebody not only to be that wisdom but (who) happens to be a snap away that you can activate them from the practice squad.”

What would Seattle be getting by signing Peters? Huard outlined what Peters displayed last season during his stint with the Seahawks.

“Well, they know Jason Peters,” Huard noted. “Jason Peters did some good things here a year ago. He knows how to play. He is a very large human.

“… I think this is a case of a veteran that knows the building, that knows the personnel. And for some still pretty young, green tackles, especially with George Fant out, I think this is some security.”

What do you think 12s, should the Hawks sign a vet who is approaching 43 years old? It’s hard to imagine the Seahawks would be placing a lot of faith in Peters. His experience could be valuable as insurance on the practice squad.