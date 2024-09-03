Seahawks Sign Former 34-TD Dual-Threat QB & Cut Speedster Days Before Week 1

The Seattle Seahawks added a third quarterback as the team signed former Minnesota Vikings signal-caller Jaren Hall. Seattle’s new addition comes less than one week after the franchise released playmaking quarterback PJ Walker.

Hall projects to be the team’s new third quarterback behind Geno Smith and Sam Howell. The Seahawks released speedy wide receiver Easop Winston Jr. to make room for Hall. During his time at Washington State, Winston recorded a 4.42 second 40-yard dash.

Hall was already spotted at Seattle’s September 2, 2024, practice hours after the franchise announced the addition. The quarterback joins the Seahawks less than one week before the team squares off with the Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 8 in the season opener.



Here is why the Hall signing matters for the Seahawks.

New Seahawks Quarterback Jaren Hall Combined for 34 Touchdowns During His Final Season at BYU

Play

Hall is 26 years old but is just one year removed from being selected by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft. Minnesota released Hall as the team finalized their 53-man roster ahead of Week 1.

As a rookie, Hall played meaningful snaps as Kirk Cousins sustained a season-ending ACL injury in 2023. Hall played in three games, including two starts, throwing for 168 yards while completing 65% of his passes, no touchdowns and an interception.

The newest Seahawks quarterback put up impressive numbers during his collegiate career at BYU. Hall threw for 3,171 yards, 31 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while completing 66% of his passes in 2022.

The quarterback can also make defenses pay with his legs notching 350 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns during his final season at BYU. Hall combined for 34 total touchdowns making 2022 the best statistical season of his career.

Jaren Hall Drew Comparisons to New Raiders QB Gardner Minshew

The quarterback displayed plenty of accuracy completing more than 63% of his passes in each of his final three seasons at BYU. Heading into the 2023 draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Hall to new Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew.

“An undersized pocket quarterback with unimpressive arm strength, Hall’s field command gives him a shot to make it at the next level,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile. “He throws with excellent ball placement to targets on the move and delivers a feathery soft deep ball with accuracy. His lack of drive velocity creates smaller margins for error and his timing needs to be impeccable to beat NFL man coverage.

“Hall operates with ideal poise from the pocket. He does an adequate job of reading coverages and getting rid of the ball without taking sacks. The size and arm strength will concern some teams, but offenses operating out of heavy play-action with levels-based route concepts could target him as a solid future backup.”

Smith and Howell are both under contract for the next two seasons. Hall is likely more of a young developmental quarterback prospect for Seattle rather than a signal-caller who is expected to contribute right away this season. All three quarterbacks will be looking to solidify their status with the franchise under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald.