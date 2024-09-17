Seahawks Bring in Former 38-TD Dual-Threat Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are looking to improve their roster days ahead of the franchise’s Week 3 matchup versus the Miami Dolphins. The team brought in former Notre Dame standout quarterback Ian Book for a September 17, 2024, workout, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Seattle also hosted a pair of former highly touted receivers in Miles Boykin and Denzel Mims.

The Seahawks already have Geno Smith and Sam Howell on the roster. Seattle also signed former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall as the team’s third quarterback. Could the Seahawks be looking towards Book to potentially replace Hall?

Book’s best collegiate season with the Irish came in 2019 when the signal-caller threw for 3,034 yards, 34 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while completing 60.2% of his passes.

The quarterback can also hurt defenses with his legs. Book added 546 rushing yards and 4 TDs on the ground in 2019. One of Book’s claim to fame is being the winningest quarterback in Notre Dame history.

Potential Seahawks Target Ian Book Is the Winningest Quarterback in Notre Dame History

The New Orleans Saints selected Book in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft. One year later, Book was released by the Saints as the team finalized their 53-man roster.

Book has since had short stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs. Here’s how NFL.com’s Lane Zierlein described Book coming out of Notre Dame.

“Notre Dame’s winningest quarterback brings plenty of leadership and overall intangibles with him,” Zierlein detailed in his pre-draft profile on Book. “He has big game experience in his background, too. However, his size and arm strength fall below NFL standards and there isn’t anything in his game that he can really hang his hat on that counters those issues.

“He makes receivers work too hard for the catch and was dreadful throwing outside the numbers in 2020. He’s effective in RPO calls. He also does a nice job of feeling pocket pressure and sliding around it or getting outside the pocket to make plays. He’s a capable runner and a plus athlete but doesn’t have the necessary play traits to make a splash in the NFL.”

Should the Seahawks sign Book? Let us know in the comments if you are in or out on the potential addition of Book for Seattle.