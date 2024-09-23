Seahawks $64 Million Star Among Worrisome Injuries

Seattle Seahawks fans are riding high as the team moved to 3-0 with a win over the Miami Dolphins, but star defender Leonard Williams’ injury is cause for concern. The Seahawks sustained two worrisome injuries with Williams and first-round pick Byron Murphy among the key players who left during the team’s blowout win versus the Dolphins.

Heading into Week 3, the Seahawks were already dealing with star running back Ken Walker being sidelined with an abdominal injury. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, who has yet to sustain a loss as Seattle head coach, revealed that Williams is dealing with a “midsection thing.”

“I don’t know the severity of it,” Macdonald said of Williams’ injury during a September 22, 2024, press conference. “There’s like a midsection thing. I don’t know if it’s ribs or whatever, but I think we got a picture of it. I don’t know what the results of that are, so we’ll see here in the next couple days.”

Murphy’s injury is also concerning given the rookie has already carved out a key role on defense. The pass rusher sustained a hamstring injury against Miami.

“Byron, he got a hamstring on a double team again,” Macdonald added. “Not sure the severity, so we’ll look at it this week.”

The Seahawks Signed Star Pass Rusher Leonard Williams to a $64.5 Million Deal

Williams has emerged as one of the Seahawks best players on the roster. Seattle struck a midseason trade with the New York Giants for Williams in 2023.

Williams hit free agency this offseason, but the Seahawks were able to re-sign the defender to a lucrative three-year, $64.5 million contract. It remains to be seen if either Williams or Murphy will be forced to miss time.

The Seahawks are 4.5-point underdogs versus the Lions on Monday Night Football in Week 4.