Seahawks Land Former Highly Touted First-Round Playmaker Before 49ers Game

The Seattle Seahawks have had a busy weeks of roster moves, and one addition may be flying under the radar. Seattle took a flier on former first-round pick N’Keal Harry, adding the receiver/tight end to the team’s practice squad.

“The 2019 first-round pick converted to TE from WR this past spring with the Vikings, who cut him from their practice squad last month,” ESPN’s Brady Henderson detailed in a November 12, 2024, message on X. “Seattle lists him at 6-3/228.”

It is one of several roster moves the Seahawks made coming out of the team’s bye and ahead of their rivalry showdown against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11. Seattle is a 6.5-point road underdog versus San Francisco in the NFC West clash.

The New England Patriots selected Harry with the No. 32 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. Harry entered the NFL as a highly touted prospect out of Arizona State, but unfortunately the 6-foot-3 receiver has been unable to live up to the lofty expectations.

The receiver’s best NFL season came in 2020 when Harry posted 33 receptions for 309 yards and 2 touchdowns in 14 appearances for the Patriots during the 2020 season.

New Seahawks Addition N’Keal Harry Has Played Both Wide Receiver & Tight End

What are the Seahawks getting with the addition of Harry? Given this is a practice squad signing, it is a low-risk move that could potentially have a high reward given his strong pedigree. Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard explained why the Seahawks’ signing Harry offers plenty of intrigue.

“Being a former first-rounder and having some great measurables, it will be I think at least worth a look to see if we can get more dynamic play out of that position,” Huard explained during a November 13, episode of “Brock and Salk.”

“… What you’re looking for is what you hope to see more of from Noah Fant, who is so fast and on paper and so explosive and yet … you’d like to see a little more playmaking out of (him). So I think that’s what this is. This is a little look at: Can this guy bring some of that playmaking when we get him the ball? Can he break a tackle or is he gonna be just a get-what’s-there kind of guy”

Heading Into the 2019 NFL Draft, N’Keal Harry Drew Comparisons to Allen Robinson

Harry had two straight seasons topping 1,000 receiving yards for Arizona State. Heading into the 2019 draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Harry to Allen Robinson.

“Back-shoulder boss who thrives with contested catch opportunities outside the numbers but lacks explosive traits,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile of the playmaker. “Harry’s ability to body-up opponents and win with ball skills is undeniable, but his inability to find a threatening top gear or shake loose from tight man coverage must be accounted for within his new employer’s scheme.

“His experience playing inside should help and teams will love his impact as a run-blocker. His competitiveness and ability to come down with the ball could make him a productive member of wide receiver trio in short order.”

The good news for the Seahawks is the team is deep at both wide receiver and tight end. Anything Harry can offer the team this season would be an added bonus.