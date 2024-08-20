Seahawks Land 6-Foot-6 Playmaker & Former Top-10 Tight End While Making Cuts

The Seattle Seahawks added some depth at tight end by signing former UCLA playmaker Michael Ezeike and ex-Pittsburg State standout Devon Garrison. Seattle released cornerback Willie Roberts and linebacker Devin Richardson to make room for the newly added tight ends.

The Seahawks are dealing with injuries at the position as both Pharaoh Brown and Jack Westover sustained injuries during the team’s join practice with the Tennessee Titans on August 15, 2024.

Garrison is a particularly intriguing prospect given his production at Pittsburg State. The tight end posted 53 receptions for 855 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2023.

Garrison went undrafted in the 2024 NFL draft. The tight end is 6-foot-6, 220 pounds and will be fighting for a roster spot along with Ezeike.

Here’s a look at what you need to know about the signings and how the Seahawks look at tight end heading into 2024.

Seahawks Michael Ezeike Is a Former Top-10 Tight End Recruit

After not being selected in the 2023 NFL draft, Ezeike had a short stint with the Los Angeles Chargers as well as the UFL’s Memphis Showboats. Ezeike’s best collegiate season came in 2022 when the tight end notched 20 receptions for 226 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Like Garrison, Ezeike also offers good size at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds. Coming out of Colony High School, the four-star recruit was a top-10 ranked tight end in the country before joining UCLA. Heading into the 2023 draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described Ezeike as a priority free agent.

“Former wideout who is continuing to grow into his frame as a tight end,” Zierlein detailed in his pre-draft profile. “Ezeike lacks poise and body control getting into his blocks, but once’s he there, he displays some fight and hand strength to maintain the battle.

“He’s not very elusive as a route runner, but he does show decent talent after the catch. He’s a developmental prospect, but he could find his way onto a practice squad.”

The Seahawks Face Difficult Decisions at Tight End

Both Ezeike and Garrison face an uphill battle in making the final roster given the team’s depth at the position. Prior to the moves, The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar projected that the following four tight ends will make the 53-man roster: Brown, Noah Fant, Brady Russell and AJ Barner. Westover and Tyler Mabry were projected as cuts.

“Seattle carried four tight ends last year and could do the same again this season,” Dugar detailed in an August 12 story titled, “Seahawks roster projection: Tough decisions loom at RB, WR, CB.” “Russell is having a good camp, and he carried that into the [first] preseason game, scoring on a nice catch and run from 11 yards out. He’s a good blocker, too.

“The case for keeping Barner at this point is primarily based on his draft status. General manager John Schneider isn’t quick to release fourth-round picks after the first training camp, so even though Barner hasn’t flashed much in practice and didn’t stand out in the preseason, he should end up on the 53-man roster.”

Fant is expected to lead the group of tight ends, and his production will be worth watching under new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.