NFL Teams Pushing Seahawks to Make Blockbuster Trade With $72 Million Star

The Seattle Seahawks are being pushed to move on from one of the team’s stars ahead of the November 5, 2024, NFL trade deadline. The Washington Post’s Jason La Canfora reported that several NFL teams made calls to the Seahawks about star receiver DK Metcalf’s potential availability.

“And brace yourself for DK Metcalf to become this week’s [Cooper] Kupp, the subject of plenty of chatter,” La Canfora wrote in an October 29, 2024, story titled, “As NFL trade deadline nears, more wide receivers could be on the move.” “Enterprising general managers are reaching out to Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider, as they have in the past. Seattle has two other quality wideouts, and Metcalf’s contract makes him the most obvious to deal — if any wide receivers are to be dealt — but interested parties aren’t optimistic.”

While there are plenty of NFL trade rumors, Seahawks fans can breathe easy as it does not appear that Seattle shares the same desire. The NFL insider added that general manager John Schneider is not expected to deal Metcalf despite the increased interest around the league.

“Metcalf is one of Schneider’s favorite players, and at 4-4 [now 4-5], the Seahawks remain in the playoff hunt despite losses in three of their past four games,” La Canfora added. “But widespread injuries have increased demand for receiving help, and the deals already made have diminished the supply. With a rookie coach, Seattle is looking for long-term assets, so if nothing else, Schneider will have plenty to mull.”

DK Metcalf Is Headed Towards a Lucrative New Contract

If the Seahawks did have a change of heart, what would be the advantage of trading Metcalf? The star playmaker is on a three-year, $72 million contract that is slated to run through the 2025 season. This means Metcalf is headed for a lucrative contract extension sooner rather than later.

There is an argument to be made that Seattle could be better served to use this money at another position of need. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has emerged as a legitimate receiving threat as well.

Why Would the Seahawks Consider Trading DK Metcalf?

Seattle Sports’ Mike Salk made the argument for the Seahawks exploring potential deals for Metcalf. The analyst suggested that the Seahawks move on from Metcalf and replace the wideout with a rookie receiver.

“DK is a really good player who plays a position that many of the teams in the NFL value quite highly,” Salk detailed in an Oct. 16, article titled, “Salk: Why Seahawks should explore a DK Metcalf trade.” “[Mike] Macdonald says he is looking to build a team built on physicality, but that team doesn’t have particularly physical players on his offensive line.

“Why not let a team that is committed to a more finesse style pay for DK’s services and take advantage of their need by acquiring a draft haul that you can turn around and use to bring in the types of players you want?”

The Seahawks do have plenty of holes on the roster, but trading Metcalf would create another one. As Seattle has witnessed, there is no guarantee that rookie offensive linemen will pan out in the NFL.

Comparatively, Metcalf is a known commodity, even if his price tag is likely to go up. This will not stop opposing NFL teams from calling the Seahawks at the deadline about Metcalf and attempting to revisit trade talks this upcoming offseason.