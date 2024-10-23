Seahawks Trade $7 Million Starter for Former Super Bowl Champ in NFL Deal

The Seattle Seahawks made a trade acquiring Tennessee Titans linebacker Ernest Jones IV in exchange for the team’s own starting linebacker Jerome Baker and a future fourth-round pick, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It is one of the first significant moves we have seen under Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald.

The Seattle coach appears to prefer Jones over Baker, who the franchise signed to a one-year, $7 million deal this offseason. Jones is coming off a career-high 145 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 6 quarterback hits and 4.5 sacks in 15 starts for the Los Angeles Rams.

The veteran was a part of the Rams squad that won the Super Bowl during the 2021 season. Jones was selected by the Rams in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft with the No. 103 overall selection.

The Titans Just Made a Trade With the Rams for Ernest Jones in August

The linebacker was just traded to the Titans in August for essentially a late-round pick swap. Tennessee gets good value in this deal by landing Baker along with a fourth rounder in the trade with Seattle.

“Seahawks are trading Jerome Baker and a fourth-round pick to the Titans for Ernest Jones. I had been told Seattle was looking for linebacker upgrades,” Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith said in a series of October 23, 2024, messages on X. “They just landed one. Ernest Jones turns 25 next month. He’s in the prime of his career and he’s the type of athletic, ball hawking linebacker Mike Macdonald prefers.”

Seattle faces a decision on Jones’ future as the defender is in the final season of a four-year, $4.7 million rookie contract. Jones is slated to be a free agent in 2025.