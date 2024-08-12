Seahawks Predicted to Cut Ties With Playmaking Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks have three quarterbacks on the roster, but insiders are projecting the team will only carry two signal-callers heading into Week 1. Geno Smith is an obvious lock to be the team’s QB1.

This leaves Sam Howell and PJ Walker potentially fighting for one spot. The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar predicted that it will be Smith and Howell, meaning Walker would be released when the team’s final 53-man roster is released. Seattle has until August 27 to finalize their roster and make a decision on how many quarterbacks to keep.

“Howell was better against the Chargers than he has been in training camp, which coach Mike Macdonald predicted would be the case,” Dugar wrote in an August 12, 2024, story titled, “Seahawks roster projection: Tough decisions loom at RB, WR, CB.”

“There probably isn’t a dramatic gap in talent between Howell and Walker, but the former has been QB2 throughout camp and the investment in him via trade suggests he’s a lock to be Smith’s backup barring a complete meltdown in the final two preseason games.”

Mike Macdonald on Sam Howell’s Seahawks Debut: ‘I Though Sam Played Really Well’

Howell has not received glowing reviews in training camp practices but did look much better in the team’s first preseason game. The quarterback threw for 130 yards, 1 touchdown and no interceptions while completing 59% of his passes in his Seahawks debut versus the Los Angeles Chargers during the team’s August 10 preseason contest. Howell added 17 rushing yards in the matchup as well.

By comparison, Walker completed just 40% of his passes for 61 yards and no touchdowns. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald praised Howell’s initial performance for Seattle.

“I thought Sam played really well [by] moving the offense,” Macdonald told reporters in an August 10, press conference. “Not all the starters played. I think we had a couple of the interior line guys that were the only ones in there. Great to see him come back out in the second half and move all the way down the field.

“Obviously, we want to close that drive out, but thought we operated well. I thought he made some great decisions, slinging it around. I’m sure there’s some plays that he’d want back and that’s good. It’s never going to be a perfect performance, but I [was] definitely pleased.”

Will PJ Walker Do Enough for the Seahawks to Keep 3 Quarterbacks?

Walker initially flashed as a standout XFL quarterback and parlayed that success into an NFL career. After having several short stints with the Indianapolis Colts, Walker spent three years (2020 through 2022) with the Carolina Panthers. Heading into last season, Walker signed with the Cleveland Browns, playing in six games, including two starts.

Walker has played in 21 NFL games over his career and made nine starts. The dynamic quarterback’s ability to move around in the pocket and be a rushing threat has made Walker a particularly attractive option.

Seattle could opt to keep all three quarterbacks, but this would prevent the Seahawks from keeping a player at another position of need. As Dugar pointed out, Walker may need to completely outperform Howell in order to earn a spot given the Seahawks gave up a third-round selection to trade for the quarterback.

This could give Howell the edge if the backup quarterback contest is close.