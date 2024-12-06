Seahawks Get Great News About $45 Million Star Ahead Of Crucial Week 14 Game

Uchenna Nwosu

Mike Macdonald and the Seattle Seahawks seem to finally be coming into their own this season.

After losing 5 out of 6, the Seahawks bounced back to win three in a row, and currently lie at the summit of the NFC West, albeit with just a singular, one-game lead.

With a critical matchup at the Arizona Cardinals looming on Sunday, Seattle will be looking to have all of its best pieces in place. Whilst injuries have not exactly ravaged the team, the Seahawks have had staters in safety, K’Von Wallace, and guard, Anthony Bradford; along with swing tackle, George Fant, all end up on IR.

Crucially, however, starting defensive end, Uchenna Nwosu, who signed a lucrative 3 year, $45 million extension with the team back in 2023, has just been activated off of injured reserve, per the Seahawks’ official X account.

We’ve activated Uchenna Nwosu from injured reserve. Read more » https://t.co/3ynqO7egTg pic.twitter.com/2EGEw7QhIG — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 5, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Uchenna Nwosu Activated Off Of IR; Set To Play On Sunday @ Arizona

Uchenna Nwosu has had a difficult time since signing his $15 million APY contract with Seattle. A disappointing, injury-riddled 2023 campaign ended with the former Charger generating just 2 sacks in 6 games for the Seahawks; whilst 2024 has been little better so far, with successive injuries limiting him to just one game this year.

A knee injury suffered in pre-season, followed by a thigh tear in Week 5 agains the New York Giants, have kept his appearances in 2024 to a minimum, but fit and healthy at last, Nwosu is ready to perform.

Speaking to Fox13, the former 2nd round draft pick had this to say about his bad injury luck over the past couple of seasons:

“It’s been tough. Pretty much my whole career I’ve dealt with little injuries there, but nothing that’s kept me out for this long. I feel like it’s really things that has kind of been out of my control, especially with the knee injury that I had. And then one thing leads to another, so who knows? Kind of just refiguring myself out and just trusting my process and knowing that I know my career is going to be great. I’m going to still be the same player I am and just continue to trust myself.”

Can The Seattle Seahawks Embrace Their Positive Momentum At The Most Important Point Of The Season

Head coach, Mike Macdonald may be a rookie, but he is certainly no stranger to the importance of playing well deep into the postseason. A heartbreaking AFC Championship loss in 2023, where his Ravens’ defense – as defensive coordinator – shut out Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, in the second half. A fantastic achievement, despite that offense’s inability to capitalize.

Nevertheless, a brutal Week 14 injury report, in which 9 starters were limited, or did not practice at all, sets the stage for a potential late season capitulation, even with a severely weakened NFC West that has seen last season’s NFC Champions, the San Francisco 49ers, and playoff contenders, the Los Angeles Rams, deteriorate over the past 12 months.

All eyes will be on Phoenix on Sunday, for a game that could well decide the fate of the NFC West.