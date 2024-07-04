Seahawks Named Potential Suitor for Reunion With Ex-$72 Million Star

The Seattle Seahawks could make sense as a landing spot for one of their former players.

As suggested by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, former Seahawks safety Jamal Adams could be a “bargain-bin” free agent that can help the team in 2024. The 28-year-old was released by the Seahawks earlier this offseason but the door has been left open for his return. As Knox mentions, Adams – who can also play hybrid linebacker – could contribute as a rotational safety for new head coach Mike Macdonald.

“A return to Seattle would make some sense, as Adams would be an intriguing chess piece for new head coach Mike Macdonald,” writes Macdonald. “His Baltimore Ravens defense regularly used a three-safety rotation in 2023 with Marcus Williams, Kyle Hamilton and Geno Stone.”

Jamal Adams Has Been Plagued by Injuries Past 2 Years

The three-time Pro Bowl safety and three-time All-Pro selection was arguably the best safety in the NFL at the time of his acquisition by the Seahawks from the New York Jets prior to the start of the 2020 season. Seattle unloaded two first-round picks in addition to a third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald to acquire Adams.

Adams was productive during his debut season in Seattle, racking up 83 tackles in addition to 9.5 sacks – an NFL record for most sacks by a defensive back – while garnering his third consecutive Pro Bowl and All-Pro season in the process.

The productive debut season with the Seahawks led to Adams signing a four-year deal worth $70.6 million to make him the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

However, the past two seasons have been rough for Adams. After failing to notch a sack during the 2021 season, Adams has been plagued by injuries over the past couple of years. He failed to post a sack in the past couple of years while being limited to just 10 games. Adams suffered a torn quad tendon in the season opener of the 2022 season and was marred by head and knee injuries during the 2023 season.

He was released with two years and $34 million remaining (none of which was guaranteed) on his contract after the season.

Why Seahawks Could Benefit From Reunion With Jamal Adams

While Adams may not be the player he was just three years prior, he can certainly contribute as a versatile defender and rotational player on a small contract. With the high expectations now gone following his release, Adams can start with a clean slate. As Knox mentions, the seven-year safety will likely have to settle for a “short-term, prove-it deal” in order to turn around his career.

“There was a time when adding Adams on the open market would have been anything but a bargain,” says Knox. “After three disappointing campaigns, though, he’ll likely need to settle for a short-term, prove-it deal for an opportunity to reestablish his market value.”

With the Seahawks starting under a new regime led by the defensive-minded Macdonald – the Baltimore Ravens ranked No. 1 in points allowed last season under his lead – it could give Adams the opportunity to revive his career.

Considering it would be a “bargain” deal, Seattle has nothing to lose by bringing back their former defensive star.