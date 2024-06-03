Seahawks Urged to ‘Upgrade’ by Trading for $45 Million Pro Bowler

The Seattle Seahawks may have to consider upgrading its pass rush in order to emerge as a true playoff contender.

As suggested by CBS Sports’ Douglas Lawson, the Seahawks should considering making a trade for a pass-rushing threat such as the New York Jets‘ Haason Reddick before the trade deadline. The pitch comes as a result of Lawson considering the Seahawks to be one of seven teams in “QB purgatory.” These teams all have quarterbacks good enough to win a playoff game, but not quite good enough to lead the team to a Super Bowl win.

Lawson goes so far as to suggest that the Seahawks should follow the 2021 Los Angeles Rams blueprint — they won the Super Bowl that season — and also to return to their “Legion of Boom” days when they won the Super Bowl during the 2013 season behind a stifling defensive unit that led the NFL in points allowed per game (14.4).

“They hired former Ravens DC Mike Macdonald as their head coach, so it’s time for the Seahawks to return to the ‘Legion of Boom’ days,” writes Lawson. “There are pieces on defense with Devon Witherspoon, Tariq Woolen, Boye Mafe, Leonard Williams and rookie first-round pick Byron Murphy II. Seattle still needs to follow the 2021 Rams blueprint and look for any way to upgrade its defense by the 2024 trade deadline. Edge rushers are king, so if I’m Seattle I’m looking at these players in a contract year in case their teams fall out of contention: Khalil Mack (Chargers), Matt Judon (Patriots) and Haason Reddick (Jets).”

Why the Seahawks Could Use Haason Reddick

The Seahawks will enter the season with Geno Smith as the starting quarterback. While Smith has actually been a Pro Bowl quarterback over the past two seasons, he’s never won a playoff game and his numbers regressed during the 2023 season in comparison to the 2022 season.

The idea of the Seahawks needing an upgrade at pass rush isn’t far-fetched at all. Although Seattle tied for 11th in sacks forced during the 2023 season, they lack an elite pass-rushing threat. Linebacker Boye Mafe led the team in sacks with nine last season.

Acquiring one of the top pass-rushing threats in the league in a two-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro selection such as Reddick would be the definition of the upgrade that the Seahawks would need to bring them up to the next level.

How Haason Reddick Could Become Available for Seahawks

The 29-year-old Reddick was acquired by the Jets from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a third-round draft selection this offseason. Reddick — who is entering the final season of a three-year, $45 million contract he signed during the 2022 offseason — is coming off of an 11-sack season, his fourth consecutive season with at least 11 sacks. Reddick has the fourth-most sacks of any player since the 2020 season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Reddick posted a 75.2 defensive and pass-rushing grade last season. Those are solid grades, but Reddick put up even better numbers during his career-best season in 2022, when he posted 16 sacks. During the 2022 season, Reddick posted an 81.1 defensive grade and 90.0 pass-rushing grade. Among all edge rushers, his defensive grade was the 24th-best mark and his pass-rushing grade was the fourth-best number.

The possibility of acquiring Reddick only occurs if the Jets end up being a disappointment this season. There will obviously be high expectations with the return of a healthy Aaron Rodgers after he missed basically the entire 2023 season due to an Achilles injury.

If New York ends up emerging as a pretender, Reddick would emerge as one of the top players at the trade deadline — especially on an expiring deal.