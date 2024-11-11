Buccaneers Advised to Bench Embattled Starter for Undrafted LB

Saying the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need help on defense wouldn’t be getting to the root of the problem. With the exception of just a handful of players, they pretty much need a complete overhaul.

One move that could kick that off would be benching embattled starting linebacker K.J. Britt and replacing him with undrafted third-year linebacker J.J. Russell at the inside starting linebacker spot opposite Lavonte David.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder made the argument for sitting Britt and playing Russell more on November 11 after Tampa Bay’s fourth consecutive loss dropped them to 4-6.

“K.J. Britt has been awful in coverage this season, earning a 34.9 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus heading into this weekend,” Holder wrote. “It’s time to give someone else a shot and Russell had a good showing against the Chiefs. Granted, it sounds like this change might already be in the works as Todd Bowles had good things to say about the young linebacker last week.”

Britt has seemed immune to making big plays as of late. In Tampa Bay’s 4-game losing streak he has no interceptions, forced fumbles or fumble recoveries and 0.5 sacks. And he hasn’t just been bad in pass coverage — his PFF overall grade of 44.3 for the season is one of the lowest for any starting linebacker in the NFL.

From AAC Star to Trying to Crack Bucs’ Lineup

Russell was a star at Memphis, where he had 123 tackles and was an All-AAC selection in 2021 but went undrafted over concerns over his size at inside linebacker — he’s only 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds.

From NFL Draft Buzz in 2022: “(Russell) doesn’t have enough speed, power or bulk to fit any LB position perfectly in the NFL … relies on effort and intensity rather elite agility, power or closing speed.”

Russell made the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and has bounced between the practice squad and the active roster the last 2 seasons. He played 14 games in that stretch and has played in a career-high 10 games in 2024 with 14 tackles and 1 fumble recovery.

Britt is in his first season as a full-time starter. He was drafted out of Auburn in the fifth round (No. 176 overall) in the 2021 NFL draft and made his first 4 career starts in 2023. Through 10 games in 2024 he has 61 tackles, 1 pass deflection and 0.5 sacks.

Neither Britt or Russell come with any significant financial risk. Britt is in the final season of a 4-year, $3.74 million contract he signed in 2021. Russell is in the final season of a 2-year, $1.855 million contract.

Problem Might Be More About Who’s On Sideline

The Buccaneers can swap out all the players they want on the field — the problem with the defense might not be fixed until there are changes made on the sideline.

Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles serves as the team’s defensive coordinator as well — usually not a smart move — and the proof seems to lie with the fact the Buccaneers are ranked 31st in the NFL in team defense after Week 10.

The Buccaneers’ defense gets worse each season under Bowles — they were 10th in the NFL in team defense in 2022, 23rd in 2023 and are 31st through 10 games in 2024.