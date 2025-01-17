Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury Makes Major Decision About Future

Kliff Kingsbury has played as big a role as anybody in the rapid development of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, so the Washington Commanders should be happy their offensive coordinator is hitting pause on his search for another job as a head coach.

Kingsbury is naturally in demand after helping Daniels take the NFL by storm, but the play-caller “has decided to wait until the Commanders’ season ends to interview with any interested teams,” according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

Playing the waiting game has its risks for Kingsbury, who has requests for interviews from the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints. As the latter pointed out, Kingsbury “could have been interviewed by one or more teams this week,” but the former Arizona Cardinals head coach has opted instead to “fully focus on the task at hand.”

Having Kingsbury’s undivided attention is a major boost for the Commanders. Not least because “It increases the chances that Kliff Kingsbury returns to the #Commanders as OC for next year,” per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Commanders also need Kingsbury to have tunnel vision about the game-plan for facing the 15-2 Detroit Lions on the road in the Divisional playoffs on Saturday, January 18.

Kliff Kingsbury Taking Risk for Commanders

Kingsbury has rolled the dice on interested teams staying patient enough to wait to speak with him. A wait that could stretch nearly a month if the Commanders were to go all the way to the Super Bowl.

That’s a tall order considering they first need to get past the No. 1 seed in Detroit. Yet, Kingsbury putting his current employers above his obvious desire for promotion could generate some goodwill around the league.

Florio explained how “Kingsbury has, in the end, chosen to do what some believe the league should require all assistant coaches to do — spend their entire time and effort getting ready for the next game, without the distractions that come from preparing for interviews, lining up a tentative staff, and talking to another team about possibly becoming its next head coach.”

It’s not such a tough blow for Kingsbury to bide his time. Not when Florio also pointed out the OC is “still being paid into 2026 like a head coach, by the Cardinals. So there’s no financial urgency for him to become a head coach again.”

Even so, interested teams could welcome the wait. Especially the Bears and Jaguars, who both need a head coach capable of developing former No. 1 picks into credible pro quarterbacks.

The Bears offer the best option for Kingsbury who served as 2024 NFL draft top pick Caleb Williams’ position coach at USC. Williams would welcome a reunion, while the Jags might covet Kingsbury in the hopes of salvaging their investment in Trevor Lawrence.

Both the Jaguars and Bears have to be impressed by the way Kingsbury has built a playoff-worthy offense around Daniels’ talents.

Offense is Commanders’ Best Chance for Lions Upset

If the Commanders are going to prolong what’s already been a special season, the Kingsbury offense will be the driving force. He’s kept teams guessing by making things easier on Daniels, while also playing to the signal-caller’s dual-threat strengths.

One way Kingsbury has made the game easy on Daniels is by leaning on screen passes, but updating the classic concept in increasingly creative ways. Like when Kingsbury used a fake sweep and motion to set running back Austin Ekeler free to catch a quick and easy throw from Daniels against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.

This breakdown from Coach Dan Casey illustrated how Kingsbury kept coverage deep by having his other receivers run a “Double Post + Deep Cross.”

Using the screen game got Daniels comfortable with throwing the ball at this level. As the player’s confidence and preternatural calm streak have taken over, Kingsbury has become more and more daring and imaginative.

He showed off the full range of his creativity during the 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild-Card round. A “short-yardage design with Daniels in Power-I and then motioning was one of many wrinkles” was applauded by 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen, who also commended “Lots of eye candy. Screen game was on point. Quick game was effective. Many run calls were when they were ahead of chains to mitigate harm.”

Designs like these are why the Commanders can exploit a Lions defense which has “ranked 31st in yards allowed per game; 28th in points; last in opposing QB rating and 31st in passing yards” during its last five games, according to ESPN’s John Keim.

Kingsbury’s concepts can pile the misery on the Lions D’ while also enhancing his reputation as a coach sought after by rebuilding teams. Ultimately, the Commanders will be eager for the 45-year-old to maintain his chemistry with Daniels beyond this season.

At least until the Cardinals are no longer sending checks.