Jayden Daniels Explains Muted Reaction to Commanders Playoff-Winning FG

He’s been unflappable all season, but even Jayden Daniels could’ve been forgiven for losing his cool, just once, as Zane Gonzalez’s 37-yard would-be winning field goal for the Washington Commanders hit the upright at Raymond James Stadium.

Fortunately, the kick took a doink and went through the posts to secure a 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild-Card playoffs, yet Daniels didn’t even allow himself a smile.

Speaking to reporters after the game on Sunday, January 12, the second-overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft admitted, I don’t even think I smiled. I think I was looking at Charlie, and he’s like, ‘we got some interviews, I don’t know,” per Ben Standig of The Athletic.

This typically muted reaction, both in the moment and after it, summed up why Daniels has taken the pros by storm as a rookie. He’s been an ice-cool finisher in clutch situations, one whose ability to stay calm has inspired confidence and rubbed off on his teammates, if not his head coach.

Dan Quinn, Others Amazed by Jayden Daniels’ Poise vs. Buccaneers

Dan Quinn is reaping the benefits, but he knows he’s not cut from the same cloth as his quarterback. The 54-year-old head coach conceded he doesn’t have the same poise under fire, per The Washington Post’s Nicki Jhabvala: “I think if [Jayden Daniels] had his heart rate monitor on, and mine, they would not be the same in the game. His stays pretty consistently good, and sometime I’m like the duck — if you just saw the feet going under the water, it’s good.”

Daniels’ ability to remain nonchalant when the pressure is on has given the Commanders the edge numerous times during this season. It’s something his teammates are aware of and take inspiration from.

Just ask Terry McLaurin, Daniels’ go-to wide receiver who caught one of the signal-caller’s two touchdown passes in Tampa. McLaurin revealed how confident he and the rest of the offense were when Daniels got the ball last in the waning moments of the fourth quarter.

As McLaurin put it, We just looked each other in the eyes and we were like, ‘They don’t get the ball back. We finish with the ball in our hands.’ When we say that, there’s ten other guys looking in the eyes saying, ‘It’s our time,'” according to Liam Griffin of The Washington Times.

McLaurin is getting used to Daniels producing late heroics. His game-winning magic has defined a season where the Commanders have gone from four wins to 13.

Victories like the Hail Mary inspired triumph over the Chicago Bears in Week 8, along with the 36-33 comeback win to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16, convinced McLaurin Daniels is different from other rookies.

McLaurin’s faith is shared by fellow wideout Dyami Brown. The latter caught a touchdown as part of a career night in Florida, and Brown credited Daniels for his breakout game, “You can see it trickle down. When your quarterback is poised and controlled, your whole offense is. He’s a special kid, and you could see that early on,” per Griffin.

Knowing Daniels will be laser-focused when others are frantic gives the Commanders a huge psychological edge. They’ll need every edge for the Divisional Round clash with the 15-2 Detroit Lions on Saturday, January 18.

Jayden Daniels Effect is Commanders’ Playoff Edge

Winning the psychological battle is possible because the Commanders know they can snatch victory in the dying seconds of a game. They’ve done it in each of their last five contests, per Jhabvala.

Daniels helped deliver the decisive blow in three of those matchups, and his comfort in the clutch will unnerve the Lions. So will the 24-year-old’s knack for being at his most accurate on pressure downs.

That efficiency kept the chains moving on multiple third and fourth-down attempts in Tampa Bay. Daniels “completed 9 of 15 for 108 yards and 2 TDs on third & fourth down dropbacks, picking up 8 first downs,” according to Next Gen Stats.

Being able to extend drives as consistently as this is why Daniels matched Hall of Famer Peyton Manning for a rare postseason feat. As Evan Abrams of Action Network explained, “Two QBs have engineered an offense on the road in the playoffs with 0 punts and 0 turnovers… 2024 Jayden Daniels 2003 Peyton Manning.”

That’s good company for Daniels to keep. It’s also another reminder the Commanders have a quarterback who gives them a realistic shot to win anywhere because he’ll be unshakeable in any situation.

Even one involving a walk-off field goal and a generous upright.