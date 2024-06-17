Commanders Can Emulate All-Pro With Big-Name Rookie

Many were surprised when the Washington Commanders used a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft to select wide receiver Luke McCaffrey, but it looks like the team has a plan to use him in other ways. A plan based on emulating at least one All-Pro, including the player’s brother, San Francisco 49ers’ dual-threat running back Christian McCaffrey.

The latter actually influenced the decision for the Commanders to make his younger brother the 100th player selected. McCaffrey is likely to applaud the Commanders for using Luke at running back during mandatory minicamp, a development highlighted by Mitchell Tischler of the Monumental Sports Network.

If switching from wideout to the backfield yielded the same results for Luke as three-time Pro Bowler Christian has enjoyed, the Commanders will have gotten the steal of the draft. Maybe that’s wishful thinking, particularly when the Commanders are already well-stocked at running back.

Yet, perhaps Washington could have their versatile rookie emulate a role played by another 49ers’ All-Pro.

Commanders Have More Than One Blueprint for Luke McCaffrey

The other All-Pro in question is Deebo Samuel, who has successfully juggled the workload of a go-to wide receiver with being a dynamic, change-of-pace running back. Samuel succeeds as a runner because he has natural acceleration and downhill speed.

Those attributes suit both “counter/zone schemes,” according to ESPN’s Matt Bowen, who highlighted Samuel’s “Ball carrier vision. Second-level speed. And the physical play style” back in 2021.

McCaffrey could bring the same traits to select rushing plays for the Commanders. He’s 6-foot-2 and 198 pounds, so the 23-year-old can handle the extra punishment common in the running game.

His after-catch skills mean McCaffrey can unleash elusiveness and breakaway speed once he hits the open field. McCaffrey showed off both of these things on this long run for Nebraska against Ohio State back in 2020, highlighted by FOX College Football.

This is just one way for offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury to make use of McCaffrey out of the backfield. While the first-year flanker isn’t necessarily undergoing a full-time position switch, the Commanders’ willingness to explore the player’s range is encouraging.

It shows a greater commitment to getting more creative with personnel.

Commanders Committed to More Creative Offense

Kingsbury replacing Eric Bieniemy as play-caller will mean more movement among skill players. More position-less football.

It’ll start in the backfield, where newcomer Austin Ekeler has promised, “You’re going to see me all over the field,” per Commanders.com Senior Writer Zach Selby. The latter also noted how Ekeler, who caught 107 passes for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022, was “used all over the field, from the backfield to the slot, out wide and on the edge” at minicamp.

Kingsbury’s influence should also mean a varied workload for McCaffrey. So should the presence of run-game coordinator Anthony Lynn.

He coached running backs for the 49ers when the NFC West outfit traded for Christian McCaffrey, according to JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports.

If Lynn sees similarities between the two, McCaffrey the younger could begin a second significant shift in his career. He made the transition from quarterback to receiver in college, but playing wideout will likely still be his primary remit. At least initially.

Especially since McCaffrey has already developed a rapport with second-overall pick Jayden Daniels. The Commanders’ would-be franchise QB1 told has been putting in early work with McCaffrey this offseason, per The Washington Post’s Sam Fortier: “During rookie minicamp, Daniels said, wide receiver Luke McCaffrey asked him what time he got to the facility, and McCaffrey has showed up at 5:45 as well ever since.”

Wherever McCaffrey plays, he’s made a strong enough first impression to believe he’ll be an impact player as a rookie. Maybe even an All-Pro if his lineage and a Samuel-like blueprint are anything to judge.