Proposed Patriots Blockbuster Trade Would Snag 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk

The New England Patriots could capitalize on Brandon Aiyuk‘s holdout with the San Francisco 49ers and boost a much-needed position.

Based on a prior trade proposal by Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon, the Patriots could send rookie wideout Ja’Lynn Polk and a 2025 draft pick to the 49ers in exchange for Aiyuk. While Gagnon suggested a 2025 first-round pick with Polk for Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb in the previous proposal, the Patriots arguably could shed a second-round pick instead for Aiyuk.

Lamb has superior numbers compared to Aiyuk as the three-time All-Pro has three consecutive 1,000 yard seasons. Aiyuk has back-to-back 1,000 yard campaigns, he didn’t receive any All-Pro honors until 2023.

New England needs a high-caliber receiver such as Aiyuk, and he could benefit quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett or Drake Maye from day one. Aiyuk led the 49ers receivers with 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023.

In addition, the Patriots can afford to pay Aiyuk. The former Arizona State star wants money “in the $26 million range” annually according to Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle. New England enjoys a league-best $44.25 million in salary cap space.

Patriots Showed Interest in Brandon Aiyuk Before

The Patriots had interest in Aiyuk before the draft according to NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran. New England didn’t make any splashy trades during the draft, and the team stuck with the No. 3 pick for Maye.

Meanwhile, the 49ers stuck with Aiyuk amid trade rumors on draft night after the team took wideout Ricky Pearsall with the No. 31 pick. That selection also stoked speculation of the 49ers trading wide receiver Deebo Samuel, which also didn’t happen.

Aiyuk, who has a $14.12 million fifth-year option with the 49ers, didn’t show up for the team’s recent minicamp on June 4-6. That means Aiyuk faced fines for missed practices, and The Athletic’s Matt Barrows reported that there’s “no indication that the 49ers will forgive” those fines. Those fines tallied $104,259 according to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco.

Contract talks meanwhile haven’t reached a new deal, and Aiyuk has been vocal about his contract wishes. He went on social media frequently throughout the offseason, and he voiced his monetary desires during the “Night Cap” podcast in March.

“If they don’t see the worth in that, that’s all it is. It ain’t nothing else besides that. I can’t get into it. We got professionals working on both sides, so hopefully, we can come to a professional agreement to continue playing professional football,” Aiyuk told hosts Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe.

Proposed Patriots Trade Package Could Entice 49ers

The 49ers could end an offseason of drama by sending Aiyuk to Foxborough, and the defending NFC Champions could get a promising young wideout in return. Polk went to the Patriots with a second-round pick out of Washington.

In college, Polk caught 143 passes for 2,231 yards and 18 touchdowns. He played at Texas Tech in 2020 followed by three seasons with the Huskies from 2021 to 2023.

Besides Polk, the 49ers could get a high second-round pick for 2025. New England finished 4-13 for 2023, and the Patriots face steep odds to finish a lot higher in the standings this year amid a young roster and new head coach in Jerod Mayo.