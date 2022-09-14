Sixers Reveal Latest Update on James Harden’s Injury

Despite their best efforts, the Philadelphia 76ers have never been able to get over the hump in the Joel Embiid era. He’s an MVP-level talent, and they’ve put some great players around him, but so far, the furthest the team has made it is to the second round of the playoffs.

Last season, after trading Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets, fans got excited because James Harden was painted as a potential missing piece. Embiid was finally going to get to play with an elite offensive point guard. However, he was dealing with a hamstring injury, and Philadelphia lost to the Miami Heat in Round 2.

During a recent interview on the Takeoff with John Clark podcast on NBC Sports, Sixers GM Daryl Morey spoke at length about Harden’s injury. He said that he was surprised when Harden came to him with the issue after the season but that the hamstring is in “a good place” now.

“More than any player I’ve worked with, he never says something’s wrong,” Morey said. “It actually surprised me when he said what he said after the season. For him to say that means that there were more issues than he — look, he’s, you know, ‘spit on it, get on the floor, win at whatever cost you can do, go out there and win.’ He’s been one of the most durable guys in NBA history prior to the hamstring issue. I know he’s worked hard to get it to a great place. It’s in a great place right now.”

He also said that Harden hates giving excuses.

Harden Doesn’t Give Excuses

Throughout the course of his career, Harden has been a pretty durable player. This hamstring injury affected the team a bit, but Harden didn’t want to make excuses. Morey said that he’s never been the type of player to do that.

“He’s never going to say, ‘I’m not 100 percent,'” Morey explained. “Because he doesn’t ever want to give any excuses, especially during the middle of a playoff run. And he’s also never going to want to indicate to his teammates or the other team that there’s an issue. So frankly, throughout my career, we’ve tried to get James to be more open about, you know, ‘Hey, this is hurting,’ whatever, just to protect him. But frankly, for example, in my years with him, he would turn ankles that would send guys out for weeks and just play right away. And then play the next night of a back-to-back. It was impressive. Maybe a little more brave than we needed at times, but you respect that that’s his mindset.”

“He’s done more I think than maybe any star player’s ever done to take that much less money. We just got Montrezl Harrell. We couldn’t have done that without him taking less money & constantly talking to Trez” 🎧Podcast with Daryl Morey on James Harden⬇️https://t.co/2DH3zYwU54 pic.twitter.com/1FR0YacdUM — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 14, 2022

Morey also discussed whether or not Harden has to do more to stay in shape as he’s getting older.

Harden Doesn’t Have to Do More

At 33 years old, Harden is starting to enter the back end of his career. He’s not on the brink of retirement just yet, but for explosive guards like him, it’s not easy to age gracefully. That being said, Morey said that Harden doesn’t have to work any harder to stay in shape, just differently.

“I wouldn’t say more. I would just say different,” Morey revealed. “I think the ways you prepare in your early 30s are different than you would in your 20s. And I think our performance staff has done a great job working with him to develop a custom plan for this offseason, for both strengthening the muscles around the hamstring to make sure that’s in a good place but also work on all those other areas that you maybe didn’t have to work on in your 20s but you do in your 30s.”

With Harden by his side for a full year, this could be Embiid’s best chance to win a title.