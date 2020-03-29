Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Episode 6 Online

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4, Episode 6 airs Sunday, March 29 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 6, titled ”Can’t Buy Me Love,” reads, “Darcey and Tom prepare to meet face to face. Geoffrey questions Varya and the entire trip to Moscow. David anxiously awaits Lana. Stephanie and Erika get romantic. Ed faces regret, while Lisa faces Sojaboy’s adoring fans at his music video premiere.”

Ed Hopes He Didn’t Ruin His Relationship With Rose & Darcey Prepares to Meet Tom in New York

Getting closer…or moving further apart? Tune in to #90DayFiance Sunday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/WVCdMjJMBH — TLC Network (@TLC) March 26, 2020

Episode 6 promises plenty of drama, tears, chaos and arguments, as Ed and Geoffrey both deal with the fallout of their respective arguments with Rose and Varya. Ed is worried that he lost Rose for good after the reality star asked her to take an STD test during last week’s episode, while Geoffrey had a complete meltdown in a Russian restaurant after he found out Varya was talking to another American man.

Meanwhile, Lisa has to deal with Usman’s fans up close and personal during the premiere party of his music video, and Darcey prepares to meet Tom in person. Although the clip above sees Tom claiming that he loves Darcey “more than she’ll ever know,” it’s obvious that Darcey doesn’t know that, as she’s still uncertain about her future with the English businessman.

“I love Tom very much, I felt very safe with him,” Darcey tells the cameras in another clip, before she breaks down crying. “I don’t think he cares anymore. But he doesn’t want a war, he wants to fix this so .. maybe, maybe today he wants to listen. I don’t know.” She adds, “I just like, didn’t want to feel that pain of the unknown. It’s been too long.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

