90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Episode 5 Spoilers & Predictions

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4, Episode 5 airs Sunday, March 22 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC. The description for Episode 5, titled ”Our Lips are Sealed,” reads, “Avery meets Ash’s skeptical brother. Ed makes a shocking request. Geoffrey’s biggest fear about Varya comes true. Lisa reaches a boiling point. Yolanda hopes she isn’t making a mistake. David takes a leap of faith, and Stephanie and Erika finally meet!”

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Episode 5 features a pretty significant confrontation between Varya and Geoffrey, who finds out from Varya’s friends that she’s been talking to other American men. Meanwhile, Lisa is offended when Usman’s friend asks if she is trying to ruin his music career, and Ash’s brother doesn’t trust Avery. Ed also asks Rose to get an STD test and Stephanie finally meets Erika in person, so the episode promises plenty of ups and downs.

Read on for spoilers and predictions on tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé:

Ed Asks Rose to get an STD Test & Yolanda is Still Planning to Fly to England to Meet Williams

The clip above promises a bit of drama between Ed and Rose, after Ed asks his Filipino girlfriend to take an STD test. Ed’s been struggling with the fact that Rose refuses to discuss her past relationships with him, so he asks her to get tested during the March 22 episode (watch the full clip here).

“So there’s a test that you can take, and they just test to see if you have any sexually transmitted diseases,” Ed tells Rose, who looks confused and insulted. Although we understand Ed’s reasoning behind wanting Rose to get the test, we don’t expect the conversation to go down well.

Despite Williams’ Instagram page mysteriously disappearing, Yolanda is still planning on flying to England to meet her hunky (and quite possibly nonexistent) boyfriend. “I’m still moving forward with my plan to see my boyfriend,” Yolanda tells the producers. Although Williams basically ghosted Yolanda when she asked him which airport to fly into, the two are apparently back in contact since the clip shows him texting her.

Lisa Tells Usman’s Friend to ‘Shut the F–k Up’

Is Lisa Destroying Usman's Music Career? | 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 DaysUsman's friend Abba has concerns that Lisa might be destroying Usman's music career. Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-before-the-90-days/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2020-03-21T14:00:02.000Z

Tonight’s episode definitely looks like a train wreck, filled with confrontations between several of the Season 4 couples. The clip above shows Usman’s friend Abba asking Lisa if she is trying to ruin Usman’s music career, which doesn’t sit well with the reality star.

“I don’t know much about Lisa,” Abba tells the cameras. “But Usman told me she’s a very jealous person, and she’s trying to fight off his female fans. And female fans are actually very, very useful, so it’s actually not good.”

Usman explains to Abba that Lisa was unhappy that they used a model in the video of the song he wrote for her, and Abba tells Lisa, “You’re causing a lot of trouble here … let me ask you a question. Like, are you trying to destroy his music career?” A clip from last week’s “next on” promo promises Lisa’s reaction is dramatic (and akin to Angela’s fights with the Goofballs). The reality star tells Abba to “shut the f–k up” as she stomps away from the table, so fans have plenty to look forward to tonight.

Stephanie & Erika Finally Meet in Person

When two free spirits come together, will it be a match made in heaven or a clash of wills? Tune in to #90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days Sunday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/6TmNdVOdnX — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) March 20, 2020

Stephanie and Erika finally meet in person during tonight’s episode, but before Stephanie lands, viewers will get a chance to meet Erika. The clip above shows the spunky, colorful Australian native snapping pictures at a kangaroo sanctuary.

“I am a photographer and I love it,” Erika says during a confessional. “I get to be creative and work for myself … I don’t have a lot of boundaries, which is really important because my lifestyle, it’s just not conventional. I’m very independent and I like doing whatever I want to do.”

She adds, “To me, living loudly is very important. I’m just a very colorful weirdo.” Erika sends Stephanie a videochat of the kangaroo sanctuary, and notes that she and Stephanie connected a year ago through Stephanie’s YouTube channel.

“I remember saying ‘I really like this girl. I’m very attracted to the fact that she’s very unapologetic about who she is. She’s loud, she’s funny, she likes to be proud of her sexualness,” Erika giggles. “We seem to have this really genuine, beautiful thing that I’ve never felt before.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Cast Instagram & Social Media Details