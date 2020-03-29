Is Varya Scamming Geoffrey for an American Visa on 90 Day Fiancé?

Varya and Geoffrey, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, have had a rocky road to their “happily ever after” so far on the show. The couple has been in numerous arguments, including one big blowout fight while out to dinner with Varya’s friends, and their relationship has been fraught with lies, secrets, distrust and uncertainty.

During the March 22 episode of the show, Geoffrey found out that Varya had a relationship with another American man, which put a deep strain on their relationship. With Geoffrey already questioning their relationship and his concern that Varya is just with him to get an American visa, fans might be wondering what’s going on with them today.

Is Varya using Geoffrey for a green card? Is it a coincidence that she was talking to another American man? Here’s what you need to know:

Varya Stopped Working on Her House When She Met Geoffrey

One of the biggest red flags of Geoffrey and Varya’s storyline so far involved her house; when Geoffrey came to spend the night, he realized her house had a lot of issues that needed to be addressed, and when he confronted her about them, she said that she stopped doing repairs on her home when she met him, which didn’t sit well with the reality star.

“When I started to communicate with Geoffrey, I thought it was better to save money for maybe moving to America,” Varya told the cameras during the episode. When Geoffrey confronted her about how bare and unfinished her house was, she said, “I started with the remodel, but I stopped all preparations for living here.”

He asked her why and she explained that they talked about her moving to America, so she didn’t want to waste her money fixing up a house that she was going to sell. “Just seeing this house and seeing that you stopped everything because you started talking to me, it seems like it’s obvious that you have this ultimate goal of going to the U.S.,” he responded. She said that she had the “opportunity” to go, which didn’t help quell Geoffrey’s suspicions.

“Seeing her apartment the way that it is, this is a complete shock to me,” Geoffrey said during a confessional. “My heart says ‘hey, this girl is great,’ but my brain is saying, ‘what the hell are you doing? She’s using you.'” He added, “We haven’t been talking for years, we’ve been talking for months, and you stop? It makes me think she had this goal in the very beginning. This isn’t just me being suspicious, this is what’s going on, I mean it’s obvious. I dunno what I’m gonna do.”

Varya Was in a Relationship With Another American Man Before She Met Geoffrey

Viewers found out during the March 22 episode of the show that Varya was actually in a relationship with another American man before she met Geoffrey, which her friend revealed while they were out to dinner. Not only did Geoffrey have a complete meltdown when he found out, it confirmed his suspicions that she was using him, and he stormed out of the restaurant.

It’s unclear at this time if Geoffrey and Varya are still together today, and fans likely won’t know what happens between the two until the season wraps up due to contractual obligations to TLC. Despite the connection that both reality stars claim to have with one another, Varya hasn’t been cast in a very promising light throughout her time on the show. Although it remains to be seen if she really is using Geoffrey for a visa, all current signs point in that direction, and she isn’t doing herself any favors by lying to Geoffrey about her relationship with the other American man.

However, the fact that she stopped all repairs on her house in order to come to the U.S. doesn’t necessarily mean she is using Geoffrey. She has repeatedly admitted that she would only come to the U.S. to be with someone she loved, and she could have easily accomplished that through the other American man, if that was really her end goal. Although TLC’s editing makes it look like she’s using him for a visa, we can’t be certain what her motives are at this time; fans will just have to wait and see how their storyline plays out in the end.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can find updates on the Season 4 cast, weekly spoilers and more 90 Day Fiancé coverage here.

