101 Hottest Toys for 2018 (Updated)

It’s clear that this year is going to be a banner year for the toy industry. Already in 2018, we’ve seen the death of the biggest toy retailer, Toys R’ Us, and that means online shopping is going to be the go-to for toys.

So many great brands have cool new toys out or on the way very soon, and that is enough to excite kids and parents alike (especially if they have a child with a special birthday coming up soon).

Whether you’re buying for your kids, or buying for yourself, it’s now easier than ever to find awesome toys for any budget. Of course, kids only want the best toys, as anything else would be considered subpar in their eyes. Luckily, Nerf, Hasbro, Melissa & Doug, Play-Doh and more have made it their goal to make 2018 a memorable year in the industry.

With that in mind, here is our list of the top 110 hottest toys for 2018 birthdays and holidays (and keep this list bookmarked, as we’re going to be updating/swapping out toys as new toys are announced).

1. Fingerlings by WowWee

It looks like one of THE biggest toy crazes of the year are WowWee’s new Fingerlings, interactive baby monkey toys that are selling fast since their debut. There are many different colors available, including turquoise, black, blue, pink, purple, and white — each of which has crazy colored hair.

So what makes Fingerlings so great? Well, they are like mini robots, complete with sensors that allow them to respond to sound, motion, and touch. They have blinking eyes, and spit out silly monkey talk. They’ll also blow kisses if you blow them a kiss. When they hang upside-down by their tail, they react in a cute way. Full cuteness overload, and it’s for that reason that they were the most popular toy for the 2017 Christmas season. Now that the holiday is over, it’s likely that you’re going to find them in stock without any problems. And, at just $14.99, they make a great birthday gift.

Price: $14.99

2. Nintendo Switch

Somehow, my Nintendo Switch has become my favorite console that I own (and I own the PS4 Pro, Xbox One S, and gaming PC). There’s just something so unique about Nintendo’s handheld/console hybrid that gives it an undeniable charm. And with its growing catalog or both old and new games, it has become much formidable than it was at launch.

What’s more, we already know about some super exciting games on the way, including the Splatoon 2 and Super Mario Odyssey. The Switch can be played on both a television and on the go in handheld form, and in both ways, graphical fidelity is impressive (although, of course not quite PS4 Pro-level graphics). Still, it’s well-worth it, and its worth grows every day.

Price: $299.99

3. Laser X Laser Gaming Set

Laser Tag is definitely a kid favorite. But the problem is that, in order for kids to play it, they typically have to go somewhere else (in my case, it’s The Fun Spot in Lake George, NY). But not any longer, as they can now create their own laser tag experience at home with the Laser X Two Player Laser Gaming Set.

It comes with two receiver vests and two laser guns with full color lighting effects that let you track shots and hits. The vest has an interactive voice coach that will shout out tips and give feedback during the game, and if you plug in headphones, you’ll be able to hear the game’s soundtrack and its sound effects. What’s more, there are various other sets that it’s compatible with, meaning you can great an ever bigger game than just a 2v2 match.

Price: $49.99

4. Nerf Rival Artemis XVII-3000

For the more advanced Nerf user, this year’s new Rival Artemis XVII-3000 will certainly get the job done. It’s designed to shoot high impact rounds at 100 feet per second, bringing an all-new level of intensity to their Nerf battles.

It holds 30 rounds, and it’s available in both blue or red colorways (bringing the classic Red vs. Blue battle back). It uses slam fire action for super fast shooting, and because of its speed, it’s accurate at short to mid range.

It’s hands-down one of the best kids toys 2018 has to offer for Nerf fans.

Recommended Ages: 14+

Price: $44.99

5. LeapFrog Scoop & Learn Ice Cream Cart

Who doesn’t love ice cream? LeapFrog’s new Scoop & Learn Ice Cream Cart is a brilliantly designed toy for kids. It has an ice cream scoop that grips the ice cream and allows your kid to put it on the cone to give to someone. The cart’s playful phrases will introduce colors, numbers, flavors, and more, and pushing the cart around helps build gross motor skills. It’s super cute, and your child will love it.

Price: $29.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

6. Fisher-Price Think & Learn Teach ‘n Tag Movi

The Fisher-Price Think & Learn Each ‘n Tag Movi is going to soon be THE best STEM toy for kids under 5 years old, and it is one of the hottest toys of 2018. There are 3 different game modes available, and it’ll keep your young child thinking and moving.

He can do a number of different things, including prompting your kids to follow directions for a fun game, engage their critical thinking skills, or simply getting down and funky on the dance floor to dance with them, keeping them active. It’s going to be one of the best combinations of STEM and active toys, as it has great active games like Movi Says (Simon Says) and Red Light, Green Light to keep your kids moving when they can’t quite go outside. It is available now, and it’s one of the best toys 2017 has to offer.

We also have the Movi on our list of the best toys for 4 year old boys.

Recommended Ages: 3 to 6 years

Price: $47.49

7. Power Wheels Wild Thing

Technically speaking, the Power Wheels Wild Thing came out in 2016. However, it was super late in 2016, and by the time holiday shopping began, it didn’t get the buzz that it deserves. At this year’s Toy Fair NYC, the Power Wheels Wild Thing was prominently displayed by Fisher-Price, and kids absolutely love it.

They’ll use dual joysticks to control steering in both forward and reverse, but it’s especially great for spinning around and around quickly. It has a top speed of 5 mph, and the speed can be gradually changed by parents (under the seat) when they feel their kids are ready to fly. Its thick, durable tires make it great for driving on various types of terrain, and it’s a ride-on toy that they’ll get a lot of use from.

Recommended Ages: 5-10 years

Price: $234.23

8. Pie Face Despicable Me Minion Made Edition

Pie Face was one of the hottest selling games of the holiday season last year, and this year, Hasbro has teamed up with Illumination Entertainment for a Despicable Me Minion Made Edition, celebrating the new classic animated feature.

The game is still the same, but it just has a different look to it. So if you bought the original for them already, there’s really no point in buying the Minions version. However, if not, it’s a great game that has players taking turns in potentially having their face creamed with whipped cream.

Check out more of the best cheap toys for Christmas this year here.

Recommended Ages: 5+

Price: $13.87 (44 percent off MSRP)

9. Play-Doh Touch Shape to Life Studio

Toys to life has been tried by just about every company you can imagine. The best execution we’ve seen so far is with the now defunct Disney Infinity video game series, but since that’s no longer available, let us introduce you to Play-Doh’s latest. It’s called the Touch Shape to Life Studio, and it allows players to bring their unique Play-Doh creations into a virtual world. Think Bloxels, but with Play-Doh. You can buy a starter bundle that includes 8 cups of Play-Doh.

Recommended Ages: 3+

Price: $17.99 (28 percent off MSRP)

10. Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit (littleBits)

Create your own droid? Count us ALL in! Check out littleBits’ Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit which comes with everything your kid needs to build and control their own droid (except for the smartphone used to actually control it).

How does it work? Well, each building block has its very own function — some blocks are speakers, sensors, motors, etc). Kids can build and rebuild their droid in many different configurations, customizing it to their liking.

The app that goes along with it allows your kids to teach their new droid skills like self navigation, and they’ll be able to send it on its very own missions to complete. The Droid Inventors Kit is one of the hottest Christmas Toys of 2017.

Price: $99.95

11. Star Wars The Black Series 40th Anniversary Figures

One of the most buzzworthy toy announcements to come out of Toy Fair NYC in February was the new line of Star Wars The Black Series 40th Anniversary Figures. These classically detailed 6-inch replica figures are modeled after the original cast, including Princess Leia, Han Solo, R2-D2, Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

We’re starting to see the prices of these rise as well, as they’re a hot item this year, especially with the release of The Last Jedi just around the corner.

Recommended Ages: 4+

Price: $19.99

12. Power Wheels Boomerang 12v Ride-On

Power Wheels just recently started blasting their newest product, the Power Wheels Boomerang 12V ride-on, to your TV sets with a new marketing campaign; you’ve probably seen the commercials on Cartoon Network. Anyway, this new ride-on toy is a Toys R’ Us exclusive, and it’s undeniably cool. It’s shaped like a trike, and it allows kids to tilt and spin into fully controlled drifts — something we haven’t seen yet in the ride-on space. It’s recommended ages is 5 to 10 years, although I can’t imagine actually seeing a 10 year old squeezing into it. Realistically, I’d suggest 5-8 years.

Price: $349.99 (reg. $399.99)

13. Automoblox Mini S9/C9/T9 Set

It’s the simplicity behind the Automoblox brand that immediately drew me towards their line of toys. These wooden toy cars are built to last, and their modular design allows your kids to modify their car with other various parts. These wooden cars simply work great, providing a smooth riding experience for your kids.

It doesn’t look like there’s going to be a stock issue here, as they’ve yet to be out of stock online. We’ll keep an eye out, though.

Automoblox also made our list of the top toys for 4 year old boys.

Recommended Ages: 3 – 10 years

Price: $23.23 (23 percent off MSRP)

14. Zoomer Show Pony

Those familiar with the toy market know that Zoomer is a well-known brand that creates cool remote controller pets. In past years, the Zoomer Dino and puppies have been HUGE hits come the Christmas season. This year, they’re introducing the Zoomer Show Pony, the next generation of robot pets by Spin Masters. The pony will respond to touches and voice commands, being fed treats, and brushing her hair. The toy made its debut at the Toy Fair earlier this year, and it was a huge hit.

Price: $79.99

15. Floof: Reusable Indoor Snow Set with 22 Accessories

There’s no denying that kids love the snow, but of course, the problem is that you can’t play with snow year-round. Now, with Floof, they sort of can. Floof is indoor snow that’s easy to mold, and it’s reusable — no melting, here! What’s more, you don’t have to spend 20 minutes bundling your kids up only to have them say they have to go potty right when you get outside! It’s basically a sort of modeling clay that’s much lighter than actual clay.

The Floof Mr. & Mrs. Snowman Set comes with 22 accessories, including Snowman molds and things to build your snowmen with. It’s a great alternative to real snow for when it’s just too cold outside this winter.

Recommended Ages: 3+

Price: $16.99 (11 percent off MSRP)

16. Nerf Nitro Motofury Rapid Rally Set

Sure, shooting foam darts is cool, but what about foam cars? That’s the question that Nerf is asking itself in 2017 with their brand new Nitro Motofury line that’s debuting this August. That’s right — you’ll shoot foam cars with Nerf car guns. However, the idea is not to shoot these at other kids (although, that’s what’s going to happen).

Instead, the guns are angled down towards the floor to create the most horizontal velocity possible so that the cars can shoot off of ramps and through hoops (both of which are included with the Nerf Nitro Motofury Rapid Rally Set).

Recommended Ages: TBD (likely 8+)

Price: $49.99

17. Transformers Trypticon Figure Platinum Edition

Literally the coolest new toy on the market in 2017 is the Transformers Trypticon Platinum Edition figure — and that’s coming from a person who despises the Transformers series. It’s a mega, 3-in-1 dino figure that also turns into a battle station and city. In dino mode, it can even walk. It converts between each in just 6 steps.

It also comes with a Brunt Tank vehicle, three weapon accessories, two scanner accessories, two blaster stands, two loading ramps, and two connectors. Trypticon wants to obliterate his enemies from existence entirely, and in his battle station mode with two cannons, he can do that with no problems.

We are beginning to see some in-stock problems with the Trypticon as we begin the holiday shopping season, but nothing too drastic, as we’re seeing it reappear shortly after it’s OOS.

Price: $145.69 (14 percent off MSRP)

18. Beat Bugs Musical Submarine

Beat Bugs is a new musical Netflix TV series inspired by The Beatles for kids. It’s quite popular, and highly rated. This year, Target has debuted an exclusive new Beat Bugs toy, the Beat Bugs Musical Submarine. It plays the songs Yellow Submarine, All You Need is Love, and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. It comes with a 3-inch Fab Figure of Jax, and it fits up to five Beat Bugs within (although they’re sold separately). Batteries included.

Price: $19.99

19. Marvel Legends Series Mjolnir Electronic Hammer

Sure, there are numerous different toy Thor hammers on the market, but the Marvel Legends Series Mjolnir Electronic Hammer takes the coolness factor to the nth degree. Not only is it a full 1:1 scale 19.75-inch replica, complete with an authentic wrist strap, but it also has voice-activated light features that make it 10x cooler. With your voice, it will activate and reveal the symbol of Odin, glowing for all to see. Not only is it great for role play and superhero fun in the yard, it’s also great for cosplayers (or simply for fans who loved Thor: Ragnarok earlier this year).

Price: $99.99

20. Nerf N-Strike Elite AccuStrike Series AlphaHawk

It’s no secret that the Nerf brand has gone absolutely bonkers with its new product lines and creations. One of this year’s hottest Nerf toys is the N-Strike Elite AccuStrike Series AlphaHawk. It has a sort of revolver meets assault rifle design, containing an easy-loading drum that holds 5 darts and a dead bolt to load them for each shot.

But it has the size of an assault rifle or shotgun. The AccuStrike line is designed specifically with accuracy in mind, with specially-crafted darts that fly straighter than their original darts. The toy gun weighs just 2 pounds.

See more of the best Nerf guns here.

Recommended Ages: 8+

Price: $39.99

21. DRL Nikko Air Race Vision 220 FPV Pro Drone

The Drone Racing League is taking off in popularity, thanks to its high octane drone racing and new TV deal that brings that action to the masses. Now, the ultimate drone racing experience can be brought home with the DRL Nikko Air Race Vision 220 FPV Pro Drone.

This baby is a great entry point for the world of FPV racing, as it’s designed for pilots with all skill levels in mind. It has 3 variable flight modes, and multiple speed settings for the ultimate control. It helps you learn to fly a racing drone and compete in actual (virtual, though) DRL courses. It comes with the drone, itself, as well as FPV goggles, a controller, a 4.3″ LCD screen, and all of the batteries you need right out of the box.

What’s most impressive about this racing drone is that it can hit speeds up to 25 miles per hour. It’s rechargeable, has a built-in camera, and uses gyroscopic stabilization to keep it hovering with ease. Our only gripe with it is its short runtime (around 6 minutes), but if you buy a backup battery along with it you’ll be set. You can pick it up at Target for $155, and it’s one of the best kids toys for the warmer months of the year.

Price: $154.99

22. Kingdomino

Kingdomino is an award-winning new strategy game from Blue Orange. It tasks players with building the beset Kingdom they can, and it’s a great family strategy game for ages 8 and up. Each game lasts roughly 15 minutes, and it can be played with up to 4 players. It comes with 8 wooden King tokens, 4 3-D castles, and 48 dominoes. Here’s how it’s played:

Dominoes with a Kingdom building twist! each turn, connect a new domino to your existing Kingdom, making sure at least one of its sides connects to a matching terrain Type already in play. The game mechanics for obtaining the tiles is clever: the order who of who picks first depends on which tile was previously chosen. Make sure to secure tiles with crowns- these royal treasures help to multiply the worth of your Kingdom at the end of the game! the game ends when each player has completed a 5 x 5 grid, and then points are counted based on number of connecting tiles and crowns

Price: $22.99

23. Roblox Series 1 Pizza Action Figure

Another game that blew up in 2016 is Roblox, the social game that’s available on virtually all consoles, tablets, etc. Kids absolutely love it, and it’s the hot topic of conversation at every lunch table. In early 2017, Roblox rebranded with a new logo and the introduction of their first line of Roblox toys. As it stands right now, the best set available is the Series 1 Work at a Pizza Action Figure set, which comes with a pizza chef, delivery driver, delivery scooter, and pizza boxes.

We’ll soon see more Roblox toys hit the market, but for now, the pizza kit is the best of the bunch. You can find more Roblox toys at Walmart and Target as well.

Price: $18.92 (37 percent off MSRP)

24. Hatchimals CollEGGtibles 4 Pack

Collectathon toys are nothing new, and by now, we’ve all heard of Hatchimals (mostly from Spin Master’s problems with keeping them in stock during the holiday 2016 season). This year’s big must-have toy is going to be the Hatchimals CollEggtibles. There are 70 adorable mini Hatchimals available, and each pack comes with 4 different. There are common, ultra-rare, and limited edition Hatchimals to discover as well, which is what is going to make them such a hot commodity come Christmas time.

Price: $9.39

25. Bloxels Star Wars Build Your Own Video Game

Bloxels has been a go-to for my 8 year old son on those rainy/snowy days where he just can’t go outside. This year, Mattel has introduced a slight twist on the classic Bloxels formula with a Star Wars-themed one. It’s a great gift for young Star Wars fans this year.

With this kit, they’ll be able to lay out and design their very own Star Wars video game, complete with iconic characters.

Price: $49.99

26. LEGO Silent Mary Building Kit

LEGO has some of the best creative minds designing their products, and this year’s coolest new addition so far is the Silent Mary Building Kit. It comes with over 2,294 pieces, and it’s recommended for ages 14 and over. It comes with eight minifigures from the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales film, including Captain Jack Sparrow, Captain Salazar, Henry, Carina, and more. It also features a hinged bow section, a movable rudder, three masts (one of which is collapsible), and tons of other impressive little details. It measures 18 inches high, 26 inches long, and up to 14 inches wide.

Price: $199.99

27. Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Dancing Groot

One of the biggest movies of the year is going to be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and with a new Marvel movie comes, new Marvel toys. Hasbro (who has a licensing agreement with Marvel) has a ton of great new Marvel toys coming this year (including the Thor’s hammer above), but one of their best is the Guardians of the Galaxy Dancing Groot. It stands at 11.5 inches tall, and it has poseable head and arms. It dances to its own internal music, or it can detect your external music that’s playing around him and dances to that. It self-activates, so whenever it hears music, it turns on, its eyes light up, and he starts dancing.

Price: $29.84 (15 percent off MSRP)

28. Transformers: The Last Knight Premier Edition Voyager Class Grimlock

There are quite a few cool new Transformers toys hitting the market this year, and if you’re not ready to shell out for the Trypticon, check out the Voyager Class figures from The Last Knight movie. This Premier Edition Voyager Class Grimlock figure converts between robot and T-Rex in 18 steps, and it’s loaded with details. There’s no denying that Grimlock is one of the coolest-looking Transformers around, and this expertly designed figure showcases just that.

Price: $26.14 (13 percent off MSRP)

Recommended Age: 8+

29. My Little Pony: The Movie My Magical Princess Twilight Sparkle

One of the year’s best My Little Pony gift ideas is the My Magical Princess Twilight Sparkle, based on the My Little Pony: The Movie that released earlier in October. This toy features 90 plus phrases, light up horn, and it responds to sound and touch. She’s totally adorable, and Twilight Sparkle is the fan favorite character for MLP.

Of course, MLP reigns king when it comes to popular girl toys, so you could just head to Walmart or Target and head to the MLP aisle to discover more.

Price: $97.50 (25 percent off MSRP)

30. Hero Droid BB-8

The Sphero BB-8 droids were an undeniable success, but this year, we’re getting something bigger: the Hero Droid BB-8. The toy will arrive just in-time for BB-8 to make its return in THe Last Jedi in December. It comes with new reactions, including one in which you yell “Move, ball” in Han Solo fashion to see it roll away sadly. Its controller has also been redesigned, as it now resembles something closer to a video game console’s controller. What’s more, the droid is capable of following around whoever holds the controller. Awesome.

The Hero BB-8 isn’t available yet, but it’ll hit market at some point in 2017. We’ll keep an eye out and update accordingly.

Price: $230

31. Melissa & Doug Scientist Role Play Set

Some of the best Melissa & Doug toys aren’t actually from their well-made collection of solid wooden playthings. The company actually makes high-quality role-play costume sets as well, and this year’s newest addition is the Scientist Role Play Costume Set. It comes with a lab coat, goggles, name tag, beaker, test tube, petri dish, measuring spoons, experiment cards, and hypothesis card. It’s the most extensive ready-to-buy scientist role playing costume set on the market, which is no surprise since it hails from one of our favorite toymakers. If you’ve got a little wannabe scientist on your hands, it’s a great option to help fuel their interest at a young age.

Recommended Ages: 5-8 years old

Price: $29.99

32. New Teddy Ruxpin 2017

The Teddy Ruxpin of yesteryear is long gone, but now, there’s a brand new updated Teddy Ruxpin that brings the old bear into 2017. Meet the new Teddy, which includes color LCD eyes that have over 40 animations. It has an animatronic mouth that syncs to its speech, and it has touch sensors for kids to control the stories and songs. It also works in conjunction with an app on your tablet, which is great for bedtime stories. However, in our experience, it was enjoyed more without the app, believe it or not! The new Teddy Ruxpin is one of the best new Christmas toys of 2017, and it basically gives your child a new friend.

Price: $94.00 (22 percent off MSRP)

33. FurReal Makers Proto Max Pet

These new FurReal Makers are for ages six and up, and the Proto Max Pet is used in conjunction with an app that allows kids to give their pet more customization and control. With the app, your kids are able to program Proto Max’s responses, including what he does when you tap his nose, programming routines, and color reactions. The app serves as a GREAT intro to coding that doesn’t feel like learning to them at all; just pure fun.

Price: $119.99

34. FurReal Roarin’ Tyler

The FurReal Roarin’ Tyler is one of the cool new toys of 2017, and Hasbro has hit it out of the park with this one. This tiger pet has over 100+ preprogrammed responses with sound and motion that give your kids a lot to play with. When he’s roared at by your kids, he roars back! When he’s given his play toy, he responds by playing with it. Facial animations are great, and the sounds are as well. This is going to be one of the most popular toys of 2017.

Price: $117 (10 percent off MSRP)

35. Rick and Morty Spaceship and Garage Construction Toy by McFarlane

**For the older crowd.**

Earlier this year, McFarlane Toys debuted a new line of Rick and Morty construction toys, and although they’re not aimed at kids, they’re still one of the year’s hottest toys. Our favorite of the new line is the Spaceship and Garage kit, which comes with 294 pieces for you to put together. The result is Rick’s Garage and spacehip, complete with a Rick figure and a Morty figure. It’s one of our favorite pieces of Rick and Morty merchandise we’ve seen so far.

Price: $52.98

36. Laser X Tower

The Laser X Tower is similar to the Laser X kit above, except it’s for solo play, and you actually need to already have the original kit for it to work. Still, if you already have one of the guns, the Tower will allow you to play solo play. This gives kids an added set of activities, as they can try to best themselves or a friend with competitive play. Set this baby a distance away and see how high of a score you can get.

Price: $39.99

37. Ultra Dash

Don’t take Ultra Dash for face value. Sure, it looks like another simple color-coded games for your kids to play once and never play with again. But, Ultra Dash is a game of speed unlike any other. Your kids will place color targets around the living room (or outside, in the garage, etc), and they’ll be tasked with getting the right color target in the time allotted and in the right order. It’s a GREAT way to get your kids active even on rainy days, as they’ll race around trying to get the fastest/best score they can. And, because it can be played with more than just one player, it’s a game that competitive kids will especially love.

Price: $24.99

38. Marbleocity Dragon Coaster Building Kit

PlayMonster has a ton of great toy lines in their arsenal, and one of our new favorites is the Marbleocity line. These intricately designed puzzles are great for kids who love to tinker, as they’ll engineer various marble-ready things like a roller coaster, skate park, and more.

They take roughly three hours to build, and the result is a kinetically-powered mechanism that moves the marble from point A to point B in a fun-to-watch fashion.

Price: $40.52

39. Little Tikes Sports Zone

You WON’T find a better new toddler toy than the Little Tikes 3-in-1 Sports Center. This playcenter will introduce your toddler to basketball, soccer, and bowling with fun activities. It has three different modes: learn, move, and games. The backboard lights up and makes sounds when shots are made, and your toddler will absolutely love it.

Best of all, it folds up to 1/3 its size for easy storage. Woo! No living room clutter!

Price: $49.44 (10 percent off MSRP)

40. Project MC2 Smart Pixel Purse

We’re living in the digital age, so why not digitalize your accessories, too? Check out the Project Mc2 Pixel Purse, which comes with 10 pre-programmed animations so that they can play right out of the box. It also comes with an app (both Android and iOS) that allows your kids to program the LED Lights. Super. Cool. Trust me when I tell you that once they see this, they’re going to add it to their Christmas list.

Price: $59.99

41. Paw Patrol Sea Patroller

Paw Patrol is one of the most popular kids shows on TV, and Nickelodeon has introduced us to a few brand new Paw Patrol toys in 2017. The best new Paw Patrol Christmas toy this year is the Sea Patroller Transforming Vehicle with Lights and Sounds. It uses drop-down wheels to go from sea to land, taking pups on all sorts of new and exciting missions. It also comes with a few accessories, including Ryder, an octopus, and a cool-looking ATV.

Price: $59.97

42. Imaginext DC Super Friends Batbot Xtreme

A robot batman? This thing is SUPER cool.

Price: $90.87 (17 percent off MSRP)

43. Disney Princess Dress up Trunk

Finding all of the right Disney princess outfits for dress up time can be a hassle. Not every store has all of them in stock individually, so going from store to store to find the right ones that your daughter wants can be brutal.

Enter the Disney Princess Dress Up Trunk, one of Amazon’s best new exclusive toys of 2017. It’s a 21-piece set that comes with 4 shirts, 3 skirts, 2 headbands, a tiara, a choker, a pair of earrings, a necklace, 3 rings, and a small trunk to store it all in. It’s PERFECT for those who love to dress up like Disney princesses!

Price: $44.99

44. Melissa & Doug Giant Unicorn Stuffed Animal

I’ve already raved about the quality standards of Melissa & Doug toys, and the Melissa & Doug Giant Unicorn Stuffed Animal is certainly no exception. It stands at 32″ high x 45″ long x 12″ wide, and it’ll make the perfect addition to your child’s bedroom. It’s super soft and cuddly, yet stands on its own, thanks to its sturdy wireframe. It’s white and pink with colorful stars on its hindquarters and a giant pink unicorn horn.

Price: $84.44 (16 percent off MSRP)

45. DropMix Music Mixing Game

Music is one thing everyone has in common, as we all love it. Now, Hasbro has a brand new way to make music with your friends and family, and it comes in the form of a game. It’s called the DropMix Music Mixing Game, and there are 3 ways to play: Freestyle, Clash, and Party.

You’ll use a free downloadable app to control the game, which allows you and your friends/family to mix together today’s hottest music in a way that sounds great. Players will take turns dropping different mix cards onto the game board, each of which have a certain little code on the side of it (some are vocals, some are drums/percussion, others are guitar parts, etc). It’s a lot of fun.

Price: $99.99

46. MakeyMakey Invention Kit for Everyone

Do your kids have a wild imagination? Do they frequently have ideas in their head but no idea how to create those ideas? The MakeyMakey Invention Kit for Everyone brings them one step closer. It’s a super easy to understand kit that presents your kids with 1000s of possibilities. You can draw your own game controller, build a working piano right out of your stairs, and more.

Still not convinced? Check out this video.

Price: $49.92

47. Fisher-Price Zoom ‘n Crawl Monster

Fisher-Price’s hot new toy of 2017 is the Zoom ‘n Crawl Monster, and although it isn’t exactly a new concept, it’s going to make a great Christmas gift this year.

It’s a colorful, playful monster that will feel like a friend to your toddler, and it has two ways to play with it. It has Sit & Play, which tasks your child with filling the monster’s mouth with balls to watch them spin. And there’s also Crawl & Chase, which will spill balls out as the monster zooms around the living room, encouraging your baby to get moving.

Price: $34.95

48. Spider-Man Mega City Playset

Looking to keep your kids busy all-day when Christmas comes around later this year? Check out the Spider-Man Mega City Playset — the busiest superhero playset we’ve ever seen. It stands at roughly 4 feet tall and it comes with over 20 different play features. It’s intended for use with their current collection of 6 inch figures. It’s one of the more detailed sets we’ve seen Marvel and Hasbro come out with. It’s one of the best Spider-Man toys we’ve gotten our hands on, and we can’t wait for your kids to play with it later this year.

Price: $99.99

49. Cars 3 Ultimate Florida Speedway Trackset

There are so many great Cars 3 toys available this year, but one of our top picks for Christmas toys this year is another Target exclusive. Check out the Cars 3 Ultimate Florida Speedway Trackset. It’s 5 feet long from end to end, and it’s loaded with tons of movie-inspired details. It features a motorized booster, themed play areas, and a raised track to help increase velocity. It looks super super cool, and your kids are going to have a blast with it.

Price: $99.99

50. Bonk Board Game

Target is known for having quite an impressive board game selection, and this year, they’ve added an exclusive to their lineup by the name of Bonk. The Bonk Board Game tasks up to four players with rolling steel balls onto the board to knock the wooden ball into your opponents goal. It requires a good eye, timing, reaction, and teamwork. Most importantly, it’s incredibly fun!

Price: $59.99

51. Rise Vusion House Racer FPV

Indoor FPV is tricky, because there are a lot of factors at play (mostly, the physical constraints on flying around your home, around corners and doors, etc). The Rise Vusion House Racer is a good, all-inclusive solution that works both indoor and outdoor, and it will allow them to see what their drone sees, even if they can’t physically see the drone, itself. It comes with the drone, LCD monitor, goggles, batteries, and the versatile 600TVL FPV camera that will give them the gift of sight.

Price: $179.99

52. Simon Star Wars Darth Vader Game

Simon is a classic game that puts its player’s memory to the test. Now, Hasbro is back with a Simon Star Wars Darth Vader Game that works similarly to the original, but with a Darth Vader shell and using the first four different notes from The Imperial March theme. Your kids will have their memory tested, all while trying to avoid converting to the Dark Side. It’s a great option for your little Star Wars fan.

See more of the best toys for 7 year olds here.

Recommended Ages: 7+

Price: $21.19 (15 percent off MSRP)

53. Alex Toys Craft Sk8 Deck Wall Art Street Sk8ter

Bring out their creative side with Alex Toys’ Craft Sk8 Deck Wall Art, which allows them to color their very own skateboard deck for display on their bedroom wall. It comes with a wooden skate deck and 6 markers, as well as a hanging bracket. The board has pre-drawn cool graffiti themed art on it, and they’ll love coloring it and putting it on their wall when they’re done.

Price: $19.51 (19 percent off MSRP)

54. Last Jedi Porg Plush

Cuteness overload, as The Last Jedi will bring us these brand new porg creatures. Funko, of course, will celebrate the new beings with their own galactic plushies, like this Porg Plush Figure.

Price: $15.95

55. Alex Spa Deluxe Hair Chalk Salon

Do your kids express interest in coloring their hair, but you don’t want to let them do something permanent that they’ll likely regret? Check out the Alex Spa Deluxe Hair Chalk Salon, which comes with 12 bright colors and glittery metallics in the form of hair chalk. They’re entirely washable, so they can temporarily put some color in their hair and wash it out easily. It also comes with 30 beads, a beading tool, a comb, and 30 elastics to keep those beads in place.

Price: $10.99

56. Step2 Disney Chariot Princess Wagon

Step2 has a lot of great ride-on toys, and this year, they’ve introduced the Step2 Disney Chariot Princess Wagon. It’s large enough for two kids, complete with seat belts and two drink holders. It has a large and easy to pull handle that folds and locks into place.

Price: $119.99

57. Hearing Things Game

Hearing Things is Hasbro’s newest family game, and it’s one of their best ideas yet. Basically, you’re challenged to read the lips of your partner while wearing speech-cancelling electronic headphones. It comes with 150 cards that have 600 phrases, and your job is to guess the phrases that your partner is speaking without being able to hear them.

Price: $19.82

58. Marvel Titan Hero Series Mega Collection 11-Pack

Sure, one superhero action figure is great, but what about 11? Check out this awesome collection of Marvel action figures, which comes with 11 12-inch figures that have 5-points of articulation. It comes with Ant -Man, Captain America, Thor, Gamora, Iron Man, Black Panther, and more. They’re great for pretend play, and they’ll also look great on display in his/her bedroom.

Price: $99.99

59. Hot Wheels Track Builder Stunt Bridge Kit

One of Hot Wheels’ popular new toys of 2017 is the Builder Stunt Bridge Kit. It lets kids test their timing skills by aiming and launching a car into an epic jump across the bridge gap. You can send two cars down the ramp at a time, allowing you to race your friends.

Price: $43.88 (58 percent off MSRP)

60. Hot Wheels Roto Revolution Track Playset

Another new Hot Wheels product launched this year, and it’s going to be a huge seller. It’s the Roto Revolution Track Playset, which sends cars into a rotating platform. Your kids have to aim their cars so that they slide right into the platform perfectly, which is tough to do because it’s constantly spinning. If they miss their opportunity, then they’ll crash and burn trying. Either way — fun!

Price: $47.99

61. Hot Wheels Ballistik Racer

Here’s something we haven’t seen from Hot Wheels before: the Hot Wheels Ballistik Racer. This RC car has a unique body that’s dual-sided, so you’re always right side-up and ready to run. The wheels are large and allow it to be easily controlled on any terrain.

Price: $94.00 ($5.99 off MSRP)

62. Nerf Super Soaker Zombie Strike Revenge Zombinator

There are so many great water guns coming in 2017 that we don’t know what to do with ourselves. Of course, Nerf is leading the way with its new additions, and one of our favorite is the brand new Nerf Super Soaker Zombie Strike Revenge Zombinator. Now, we have no idea why this is branded as their Zombie Strike brand, as water has literally zero effect on a zombie horde (unless it’s from a firehose. See: The Walking Dead for more info on that).

But the Zombinator has a really cool look to it, with a slate blue, lime green and bright orange colorway. On top, it has a scope — an entirely useless scope that’s just there for show, but a scope, nonetheless. It blasts water up to 30 feet, and it has 3 different types of water streams.

Check out more of the best water guns here.

Recommended Ages: 6+

Price: $19.99

63. Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder Ride-On

Star Wars-lovers will be excited when they see the brand new Landspeeder Ride-on toy by Radio Flyer. They’ll be less excited when they see the hefty price tag, though.

It cruises at a top speed of 5 mph, and it’s modeled after Luke’s craft from Star Wars: A New Hope It seats two riders, and it has an interactive dashboard with lights and actual sounds from the movie.

It’s one of the best new toys at Toys R’ Us this year.

Price: $499.99

64. Dance Code Princess Bell

The Dance Code toy gives kids the ability to choreograph Belle from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast using coding. They’ll use an app to create dance routines and watch as Belle does the moves that the app tells her to do. It can also be used without the app, as it can perform 10 dances with the single touch of her necklace. She also plays over 100 phrases and has 7 songs in her memory bank.

It’s an Amazon Exclusive, so you’ll only find it there.

Price: $99.99

65. Matchbox Stinky Dump Truck

If you don’t smile when you say Stinky Dump Truck, then you’re not living the right life. This is Matchbox’s big new toy of the year, and it’s a hit with the younger crowd. In fact, it currently holds a 4.0 out of 5.0 review rating on Amazon from over 350 reviewers.

Stinky says over 90 different phrases and sounds, and he’s able to “eat” and dump out small toys. It’s motorized, so Stinky can stand up and even get some exercise in.

Price: $46.00 (23 percent off MSRP)

66. Interactive Power Rangers Megazord

Go Go Power Rangers! The Power Rangers are just as popular as ever, and thanks to this year’s new Power Rangers Movie, there’s a new line of toys from Bandai. One of the best new Power Rangers toys on the market is the Interactive Power Rangers Megazord, which features lights and sounds.

It has expandable wings, a sword and cannon, a light-up Morphin Grid, and five individual cockpits for each of the Rangers (all five figures are included). It requires 3 AAA batteries, which are also included, so it’s ready to go right out of the box.

Price: $59.99

67. Playmobil Porsche 911 Carrera S

A Porsche 911 specifically modeled for kids? Check out the Playmobil Porsche 911 Carrera S. It’s a stunning red and has an interchangeable front bumper, rear spoiler, rims, and other accessories. It also has fully functioning headlights, tail lights, and interior dashboard lights. It’s recommended for ages 4 and up.

Price: $39.95

68. Razor Hovertrax 2.0 Hoverboard

These “hoverboards” were super popular last year, but there were all sorts of horrific reports of them catching on fire. This year, well-known (and, most importantly here, TRUSTED) scooter brand Razor has crafted the best one we’ve seen yet with the Razor Hovertrax 2.0 Hoverboard, the world’s smartest self-balancing electric scooter.

It cruises at speeds up to 8mph, and it uses 360-watts to push it to that speed for up to 60 minutes on a single charge. Weight limit is 220 pounds. It uses a quick charger as well, so charging doesn’t take a decade like it does with most kid’s ride-ons.

The refined 2.0 version also has a cool blue LED light bar, fender bumpers, an LED battery power indicator, and two riding modes (one for training and one for normal use).

It’s one of our top picks for the best Christmas toys for tweens this year.

Price: $298 (35 percent off MSRP)

69. Barbie Dreamhouse

You should always expect Barbie toys to be on a list of the best new toys of the year, since year after year Mattel puts out great new additions to the Barbie line. This year, check out the Barbie Dreamhouse, a large scale dollhouse that comes with three floors, seven rooms, and over 70 accessories. What’s more, it also has a working elevator.

Price: $164.00 (18 percent off MSRP)

70. Air Hogs FPV High Speed Race Car

While FPV drone racing is huge in 2017, Air Hogs brings things to the ground with the Air Hogs FPV High Speed Race Car. This baby allows the user to see what their remote control car sees, and they can record it and share it easily. It comes with the RC Car, the FPV headset (which uses your smartphone), a controller, and a charging cable.

Price: $99.99

71. Air Hogs Robo Trax All Terrain Tank

You’ve probably seen the commercial for the Air Hogs Robo Trax All Terrain Tank on TV already, and so far, it’s getting great reviews. This all terrain tank transformers into a shooting robot that’s armed with six missiles. It has a 100ft. range, and charges via USB.

Price: $55.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

72. Lalaloopsy Jewel Sparkles Doll

The Netflix original series Lalaloopsy is one of the most popular kids shows around, and this year, the company has introduced a large Jewel Sparkles Doll. It’s wholly adorable and it comes with Jewel’s pet cat, a gold brush, and a pink polka dot dress with a gold tiara. It’s one of the cutest new dolls of the year.

Price: $32.98

73. Super Mario Odyssey

Mario with a sentient hat? Count us in! Super Mario Odyssey releases for the Nintendo Switch on October 27th, and it’s going to be THE most requested video game of the Christmas season. It’s said to bring back the spirit of Super Mario 64 and Mario Sunshine — two of the most highly-regarded Mario games of all-time.

Price: $59.88

74. Monster High Deluxe School Bus & Spa Playset

Let’s not forget about the popular Monster High TV series, as this year there’s a new Monster High Deluxe School Bus & Spa Playset. The roof of the bus becomes a spa tub, and the bus comes complete with a multi-treatment spa. If your child loves Monster High, she/he will love this School Bus/Spa Playset. We are monsters, say it loud!

Price: $64.99 (13 percent off MSRP)

75. LEGO Technic Extreme Adventure Building Kit

If your child loves putting things together, LEGO has quite a few new toys available this year. Our FAVORITE new LEGO set has to be the Technic Extreme Adventure Building Kit — just look at this thing! It’s one of their coolest designs yet, presenting a hybrid adventure vehicle that also turns into a mobile base. It also has a great purple colorway that you don’t typically see in the LEGO line.

Price: $154.94 (14 percent off MSRP)

76. Ninja Ghostbusters

These Ninja Ghostbusters by Playmates Toys are an absolutely BRILLIANT mash-up between TMNT and the ’80s Ghostbusters, based on the IDW comic mash-up from a few years ago (and the new one that’s on the way in November). There are four figures in total, and each figure has one of the turtles dressing up as one of the Ghostbusters. Check out that stellar mustache on Raphael! Each comes with a ghost and some accessories as well.

Price: $19.99

77. WeCool Bobble Bitz Creation Station

Kids love to make stuff — it’s the reason that Play Doh is such a popular brand. New this year is Bobble Bitz’ Creation Station, which unleashes a world of creativity for your child. Best of all, these Bobble Bitz really only stick to themselves; not clothes, not furniture, or anything else. It’s a molding compound that can be used as just slime or as a base for crafting.

Price: $30

78. Crayola Color Wonder Magic Light Brush and Drawing Pad

Inject some more creativity into their lives with the Crayola Color Wonder Magic Light Brush and Drawing Pad Set, providing entirely mess free coloring. The colors will only appear on the special paper, and that means you won’t have a kid covered with marker or a couch covered with colors.

Price: $19.97

79. HABA Symphony Croc

HABA is well-known for its quality toys, and this year, they’ve introduced a few new great additions. However, the best of the bunch is the HABA Symphony Croc, intended for ages 2 and up. This whimsical croc-shaped instrument set has a xylophone, drum, and a bell. Best of all, it’s entirely wooden, so you know it’s safe for kids. It’s a cute design that your kids will love.

Price: $39.99

80. Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. Talking Microscope

The Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. Talking Microscope comes with 60 full-color slide images and over 100 facts and quiz questions about animals, plants, and everyday items. It has a double-eye viewer, and a slide holder to hold all of the slides. It’s one of the best new STEM toys of the year.

Price: $44.73

81. Paw Patrol My Size Lookout Tower

Paw Patrol toys are always huge come the holiday season, and this year’s coolest new addition is the Paw Patrol My Size Lookout Tower. It stands at over two and a half feet tall, and it has interactive lights and sounds recognizable by those who watch the Nickelodeon show. It’s recommended for ages 3+, and it requires 2 AAA batteries.

Price: $94.00 (6 percent off MSRP)

82. LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox Building and Coding Kit

The LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox Building and Coding Kit (#17101) is a masterful set that comes with over 840 LEGO pieces, a LEGO move hub, an interactive motor, and a color and distance sensor. Using a tablet (Including Amazon Kindle, by the way), your kids will be able to learn how to build their person.

The companion app shows your kids how to build five different models using just this one set, and each model has its own cool features and commands.

Price: $159.93

83. Sphero Lightning McQueen

Sphero is quickly becoming one of my favorite toy brands, as they have a lot of super cool tech toys aimed at the nerdy crowd. This year, one of their additions includes the Sphero Ultimate Lightning McQueen Vehicle. It drives like any RC car would, but it has expressive eyes, an emotive suspension, can drift, and it has reactive touch.

It’s controlled with a smartphone, and it has a moving mouth like the movie counterpart.

Price: $282.30 (6 percent off MSRP)

84. Lightseekers Starter Pack

While other toys to life brands are struggling, the new Lightseekers augmented toy brand is super interesting. Not only do the figures look great, but you don’t need an expensive gaming system to play it on (as long as they already have a tablet). The awesome-looking 7-inch figures are called ‘smart action figures’ because as soon as you insert the FusionCore into it the hero is brought to life in the video game. It lights up, speaks, vibrates and plays sounds in conjunction with the companion tablet game (available on iOS, Android, and Amazon FireOS).

There are also Tribute Cards that can be shared with friends to increase their character’s powers. The game, itself, plays like an action RPG, so stats are super important!

On top of the 100+ hours of video game content, it also comes with a trading card tabletop game. We can see Lightseekers catching on big-time this holiday season.

Price: $67.96

85. LEGO Star Wars The Last Jedi BB-8 Kit

The LEGO Star Wars BB-8 Building Kit comes with 1,106 pieces, and it features an incredible level of detail that the LEGO brand is becoming known for. It’s one of the best LEGO Star Wars sets available this year.

Price: $94.99 (5 percent off MSRP)

86. McFarlane Toys Destiny Lord Saladin 10-inch Deluxe Figure

If your child plays Destiny 2 frequently, than he/she is going to love this new Destiny action figure by McFarlane Toys. It’s a 10-inch Lord Saladin figure that’s ridiculously detailed, and it has an awesome look to it.

With Destiny 2 being one of the hottest games of the year, this makes a great toy for gamers.

Price: $34.99

87. Star Wars Poe Dameron Black Series Electronic Helmet

An awesome replica of Poe Dameron’s X-Wing Pilot Helmet. It’s electronic, and it has an internal microphone that activates battle sounds and interactions with BB-8. It’s a collector-grade quality helmet that not only looks great but it’s functional as well.

Price: $79.99

88. Star Wars Destiny Game

Star Wars Destiny is the latest 2-player dice and card game with a Star Wars theme. Each player will use a 23-card deck to control heroes and villains, and it comes with sixteen dice used to bring Star Wars-skinned duels to your tabletop. It’s also fully expandable, and there are tons of starter decks and booster packs available.

Price: $29.99

89. KidKraft Majestic Mansion Dollhouse

Looking for an immaculate-quality dollhouse? Look no further than the KidKraft Majestic Mansion Dollhouse. It has 8 rooms of open space ready to be decorated, and it comes with 34 furniture pieces and accessories. Beautifully designed wood construction with wide windows on both sides, a garage with working doors, and an elevator.

Price: $149.99

90. Hot Wheels 20 Car Gift Pack

Price: $19.99

91. Aura Drone w/ Glove Controller

There are so many toy drones in 2017 that you’ll definitely have trouble deciphering which are worth the money you’re paying for them and which are pieces of junk. The Aura Drone is a unique offering in that it’s the first toy drone that can be controlled by hand (with a glove controller). It’s a LOT of fun, and it’ll definitely impress their friends.

Price: $99.99

92. My Little Pony The Movie Songbird Serenade

Price: $14.99

93. Olaf’s Frozen Adventure Elsa 19-inch Plush Doll

A brilliantly designed Elsa doll from Olaf’s Frozen Adventure makes for the perfect Christmas gift for kids. This version of Elsa has an all-blue dress with a sheer blue cape. It’s based on the version of Elsa from Olaf’s Frozen Adventure which makes its debut November 22, 2017.

Price: $19.95

94. Kamigami Robots

Forget what you think you know about cool robot toys, because Mattel’s new Kamigami robots are ridiculously cool. Why? Because instead of moving on wheels, they move like actual bugs/scorpion. So, instead of rolling, their legs flop to create the similar motion to their bug/arachnid counterpart. There are a few different types available, including a Preying Mantis, a Scorpion, a Lina, and a Terrix.

Price: $49.99

95. Matchbox Rocky The Robot Truck

Matchbox toys don’t get nearly as much love as Hot Wheels, but they definitely have some cool playthings in their lineup. One of this year’s coolest new toys for ages 3-7 years old is the Matchbox Rocky “The Robot Truck”. This is an interactive truck with a personality as big as its tires. He speaks over 100 phrases and reacts to certain actions, thanks to sensors. He can also dance, has working headlights, and the bed tilts fully.

Price: $59.99

96. Mebo 2.0 RC Robot

We loved the original Mebo, but it undeniably needed a few tweaks, which is why the Mebo 2.0 RC Robot is here. It uses a track instead of wheels, has a much sleeker design, and a new red and black look. You can stream everything your Mebo is doing right to your smartphone, and he can be controlled from down the road or from the other side of the world. Want to check in on things at the house while you’re away? Turn on the Mebo and give it a stroll around the house.

Price: $149.99

97. Melissa & Doug Wooden Beauty Salon

Think about how often your child plays with plastic, mostly low-quality hair salon toys? Often, right? Throw the plastic away and get them this high quality wooden beauty salon from Melissa & Doug. It comes with 18 pieces, including a hair dryer, a brush, a comb, makeup, and more.

Price: $47.95 (3 percent off MSRP)

98. Le Toy Van Honeybake Cafe Machine

Another great wooden toy option this year is the Le Toy Van Honeybake Collection Cafe Machine. It’s made from all high quality wood and it has bold colors so that it’s even more appealing. Let your kids make mommy and daddy one of their favorite coffee drinks.

Price: $40.99

99. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Leonardo w/ Stealth Bike

TMNT will never go out of style, and it’s more popular now than ever before. Aside from the Ninja Ghostbusters above, there is also a new line of Turtle toys hitting the market this year, including this Leonardo with his cool-looking stealth bike. The motorcycle has a bullet-proof battle shell complete with a bug splattering transparent windshield, and it comes with a 4.8 inch Leonardo figure.

Price: $18.84 (35 percent off MSRP)

100. Playmobil Space Shuttle

Price: $21.97 (27 percent off MSRP)

101. Roominate Townhouse Building Kit

We were super impressed by what new brand Roominate had to present at this year’s Toy Fair. The Townhouse Building Kit caught our eye the most. It is a 121 piece set that has pluggable walls, furniture building pieces, wheels, axles, motor, doll, pet cat, screwdriver, stickers, wallpapers and more. It encourages open-ended play which creates unlimited possibilities. With the motor, your kids are able to make a spinning windmill, blender, pottery wheel, and other things.

The idea behind the brand is that there are tons and tons of STEM toys for boys, but girls don’t get the same sort of options. Roominate wants to give girls more options for STEM play.

Recommended Ages: 6-12 years

Price: $38.95

102. Chillafish BMXie-RS: BMX Balance Bike w/ Airless Tires

The Chillafish BMXie-RS is the best balance bike on the market, as it makes balance bikes feel simply cooler. This one has a seat that adjusts without tools, and because it uses entirely airless tires, you’ll never need to hunt down a replacement tire nor pump it up. Instead, it has rubber tires. The bike, itself, uses a high-quality, lightweight frame that’s durable, and the bike has a cool BMX look to it.

There are many colors available, and it’s recommended for ages 2-5, and it has a maximum weight of 77 pounds.

Price: $76.29

103. Lulu Jr. Illustory Book Making Kit

Similar to Lulu Jr’s Comic Book making kit from a couple of years ago is the Illustory Book Making Kit, which allows your kids to write and illustrate their very own full-color, 20 page, professionally printed hardcover book. It’s a great way to fuel their creativity, and they’ll love having the finished product to display proudly in their bedroom.

Price: $28.76

104. Easy Playhouse Castle

You know that phenomenon where kids of all ages just love playing with big cardboard boxes? What if those cardboard boxes were something cooler? Check out the Easy Playhouse Castle, which is a mega-size cardboard box that’s shaped like a castle, complete with two doors, four large windows, four turrets, and eight smaller windows.

Best of all, it’s made with the intent to be colored on, so your kids can design their own castle, coloring its walls however they see fit.

Price: $29.49 (34 percent off MSRP)

105. Melissa & Doug Food Truck Indoor Playhouse

Melissa & Doug also has their own cardboard playhouse, but this one is in the form of a food truck. The Mel & Doug Food Truck Indoor Playhouse is a roomy and well-made cardboard food truck, with one side being BBQ-themed and the other side being ice cream truck-themed. It’s loaded with cutesy details (like a sandwich board), and your kids will love to pretend to be a food truck worker. It’s recommended for ages 3 years and up.

Price: $49.99

106. VTECH Touch and Learn Activity Desk Deluxe

VTECH’s hottest new toy of 2017 is the Touch and Learn Activity Desk Deluxe, an interactive desk that comes with five activity pages that are filled with fun (and yes, you can buy more). It features over 100 vocabulary words, 20 different activities, and 20 songs and melodies. It also transforms into an easel and chalkboard.

Batteries not included, and it’s recommended for ages 2 years and up.

Price: $39.82 (28 percent off MSRP)

107. L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise

The #1 best seller in dolls on Amazon and one of the top 3 hottest toys of 2017 is the L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise ball. In each mega-size ball, you’ll find over 50 limited edition surprises with exclusive dolls and accessories. What will your child unwrap? No one knows — and that’s the fun. It might be a bit overpriced for what you get, but it’s one of the biggest sellers of the year so far, and they’re starting to sell out at major retailers.

Price: $69.99

108. Pikmi Pop Surprise Season 1 (3 Pack)

The trend of mystery collectible toys has been growing over the past two years, and this year, it’s at an all-time high in popularity. Check out these cute Pikmi Pop Surprises. Each Pop contains one scented mini plushie, one surprise message, a dangler string, a collector’s guide, and a lollipop stand. There are over 45 cute collectibles with 12 different yummy scents, and this 3 pack will get them started with collecting them all.

Price: $29.88

109. Little Sprouts BabyLand General Hospital

‌The Cabbage Patch Kits’ Little Sprouts BabyLand General Hospital is a play set that comes with fun features, including a real working elevator, a toy chest that opens, high chairs, rocking cribs, a bath tub, and more. It has three different floors, and it folds in half for travel. It’s recommended for ages 4 years and up.

Price: $33.03 (6 percent off MSRP)

110. SmartLab Toys Girls Only! Secret Message Lab

‌The SmartLab Toys Girls Only! Secret Message Lab kit comes with everything young girls need to create codes and write their own secret messages that no on else can see. It comes with enough materials for two girls to share and exchange messages. It uses invisible ink, and there are a total of 25 ways to share secrets using science. The included book not only shows how to create secret messages but also gives scientific information about how the codes are create and historical tidbits about how secret messages have been used in our history. Recommended for ages 8 and up.

Price: $22.71 (9 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.