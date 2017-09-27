College Football Opening Point Spreads Week 5

Getty

Florida State was the preseason ACC favorite and a popular pick to reach the College Football Playoff, but the Seminoles are now 0-2 and out of the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in six years. One more loss and they can forget about playing in the conference title game.

Here’s a look at their Week 5 game and others around the country, along with their early betting lines at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Florida State at Wake Forest (+7.5): FSU was a 10.5-point home favorite this past Saturday but was upset by NC State, 27-21. Florida State last started 0-2 in 1989 with losses to Southern Miss (which was quarterbacked by a kid named Brett Favre) and Clemson. Florida State hasn’t lost to Wake Forest since 2011.

Texas at Iowa State (+5.5): Thursday night game. The Horns lead this series 12-2 but lost their last visit to Ames in 2015. ISU has covered three of the past four meetings at sports betting sites.

No. 5 USC at No. 16 Washington State (+4): Friday night game and the biggest of the weekend in the Pac-12 – these teams could meet again in the conference title game, although it will be tougher for the loser here to get there. Both QBs in this game, USC’s Sam Darnold and Wazzu’s Luke Falk, likely will be high first-round picks in the 2018 NFL draft. It’s the first meeting between the Trojans and Cougars since 2014.

No. 7 Georgia at Tennessee (+7): This opened with the Vols at +3.5. If Tennessee loses here, it likely has almost no shot at winning the SEC East Division and the heat on Coach Butch Jones will only grow. Tennessee has won the past two in this series; last year, it ended 34-31 on a Hail Mary as time expired. UT is just 1-9 SU in its past 10 games (3-6-1 ATS) as at least a 7-point home dog vs. any team.

Ole Miss at No. 1 Alabama (-28): The Rebels self-imposed a postseason ban for this year so this basically is their bowl game. They have covered three consecutive games in this series, winning two outright. Ole Miss hasn’t been this big of a dog against anyone since 2012.

No. 2 Clemson at No. 12 Virginia Tech (+8): Rematch of last season’s ACC title game, won 42-35 by Clemson, and potentially a preview of this year’s. The Hokies have been on cruise control in their past three games, outscoring opponents 129-17. Then again, those foes were Delaware, East Carolina and Old Dominion. Bit of a step up here.

No. 15 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech (+8): Should be points galore between these two high-powered offenses (Pokes won 45-44 last year). The Cowboys now have no wiggle room to reach the Big 12 Championship Game after being upset 44-31 at home by TCU this past Saturday.

Indiana at No. 4 Penn State (-16.5): The Nittany Lions remain unbeaten after winning at Iowa in Week 4 on the final play of the game. Heisman contender and running back Saquon Barkley had 211 yards rushing and 94 yards receiving, setting a school game record for all-purpose yards. Indiana has blown out back-to-back opponents after a Week 1 loss to Ohio State. The Hoosiers lost 45-31 to PSU last year.

