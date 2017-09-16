Top 5 Best Beer Pong Tables 2017: Your Easy Buying Guide

Beer pong and football tailgates and parties have become synonymous over the years. And it’s now football season, a perfect time to get a new beer pong table.

Beer pong tables have come a long way since the game’s inception decades ago. Now with sturdy frame designs and sleek graphics, many tables now come with useful features like pre-cut cup holders and LED lighting. The holes help prevent the cup from falling over and spilling onto the table, while the lights make it easy to play at night or just to add a little flair to the game. And they don’t need to be used for just beer pong. At 8 feet long and 2 feet wide (regulation size), you can use them for any party — outdoors or indoors — as they offer plenty of space for food and drink.

So keep reading below to see some of the top-rated and popular beer pong tables available on the market today.

1. GoPong 8-Foot Portable Beer Pong / Tailgate Tables

The GoPong tables are available in three models: Black, American Flag, and Custom Dry Erase. Each table is 8 feet long by 2 feet wide by 27.5 inches high and fold up to less than half the size (2 feet by 2 feet by 5.5 inches) for easy transport, thanks to the carrying handle. All three tables have a sturdy aluminum frame and a waterproof top for easy clean-up while weighing 25 pounds.

Each also comes with 6 ping pong balls, so once you receive your table in the mail, you’re ready to play. The Custom Dry Erase model comes with four markers (red, blue, green, and black) and pre-cut cup holes, so the liquid won’t run on to the table itself.

Price: Shown here for $79.99; price varies depending on model and availability

2. PartyPongTables.com 8-Foot Beer Pong Table with Optional Cup Holes, LED Glow Lights and Dry Erase Surface

There are plenty of options from PartyPongTables.com, who offer 8-foot tables in a variety of models. The tables are available with pre-cut cup holders, with LED lights, with dry erase table top versions, and pre-designed table top sets. The tables featuring the LED lighting make playing outdoors or at night a fun time. The lights have 20 different colors with 20 different features (solid, blinking, fade, etc.) and you can adjust the brightness and speed of the blinking or other patterns (the 3 AA batteries are not included). The dry erase versions come with 4 pens to create your own table top designs and art. The pre-cut holes will prevent the liquid from spilling onto the table top and keep the cups from sliding.

In addition to being 8-feet long, each table is 2 feet wide and 28 inches high and fold into a compact, easily-transportable square measuring 2 feet by 2 feet. Each table also comes with 6 ping pong balls and a compartment to hold them as well as a easy-to-clean, waterproof surface. And the anodized aluminum framing and legs will ensure long-lasting durability even through inclement weather and rougher play.

Price: Shown above at $149.99 (12 percent off MSRP); price varies depending on model, options, and availability

3. The Pong Squad Football Beer Pong Table with Holes

Be the MVP of the next tailgate party with the Football Beer Pong Table from The Pong Squad. Highlighted by 22 pre-cut cup holders (11 on each side — 10 for the pong game itself and one to hold your personal cup), this table has a football field theme, complete with yardmarkers and endzones. And you can even add your own stickers or decals of your favorite team to it.

The drilled holes prevent cups from sliding around and flipping over on the table top and the liquid spillage will be minimal. It also includes handy hole covers. Measuring 8 feet long, 2 feet wide, and 2.5 feet high, the table folds into a compact size (2 feet by 2 feet) and features a handle for easy transport at 20 pounds.

Price: $140.00

4. Red Cup Pong Portable Beer Pong Beirut Game Table

The Red Cup Pong tables don’t include pre-cut cup holders, but the spill-resistant top won’t warp or bubble and has an easy-to-clean surface. And a couple of other nice features include a custom ping pong balls, including an easy access ball rack, and an attached stainless steel bottle opener.

The table is available in 6 different designs featuring high-quality graphics, and all of them are regulation size — 8 feet long and 2 feet wide. And they fold up into a compact size — 2 feet by 2 feet — with the carrying handle making it simple to transport. It weighs 22 pounds.

Price: Shown here for $89.99; prices vary depending on style and availability

5. Best Choice Products 8-Foot Portable Beer Pong Table

Best Choice Products’ Beer Pong Table comes with sleek graphics and a sturdy frame at a bargain price. Measuring a regulation 8 feet long and 2 feet wide, the height of the table can be adjusted from 20.5 to 27.5 inches. Featuring am aluminum frame base with a melamine coated table top, which protects against scratches, sun damage, and the inevitable spills, durability can certainly be expected.

And if you want to take it on the road, simply fold it into its compact “briefcase mode” and carry it around with the handles. It measures 2 feet by 2 feet by 5 inches when folded and weighs a light 23 pounds. Another bonus is that it can also be used as a regular table for parties or tailgates. Just throw some food and drinks on it and you’re ready to go.

Price: $59.94

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.