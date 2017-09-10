NFL Orlando TV Channels: Hurricane Irma Moves Games

Getty

Football fans in Orlando hoping to keep their mind off the storm have found their Sunday to be frustrating. Viewers were expecting to see the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans play on CBS. This game has been moved for hurricane coverage.

Those with Cozi TV can watch the Jags game. There are also reports of some people having success using antennas and turning the station to 6.2. Those with service through Spectrum can watch the Jaguars-Texans on channel 463.

463 if you have spectrum (in Orlando) — ⚡️Cheryl Hagan⚡️ (@tiggrmommi) September 10, 2017

Actually let me amend this, I have CBS' football coverage on channel 6.2 via my antenna. https://t.co/dkqE8jY3vD — Carson Ingle (@caingle) September 10, 2017

The Fox games have also been moved in the Orlando area. Channel 65 will carry the NFL doubleheader.

My 65 is carrying the Falcons-Bears game during the early slate of games and will later show the Seahawks-Packers Fox matchup. The majority of football games involving Florida teams have been canceled. The Tampa Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins were slated to play in Week 1. The game was postponed to November 19 with Hurricane Irma impacting both Tampa and Miami.

The Jaguars were still able to play since the game was in Houston.

The college football schedule has undergone a major overhaul with the storm. This week’s Florida State-Miami game has been moved to October 7. Florida State’s Week 2 matchup with Louisiana Monroe was already postponed. Miami’s matchup with Arkansas State was canceled. The UCF-Memphis game was rescheduled for Friday, September 8 then eventually cancelled. USF’s game against UConn was canceled.

NBC WESH 2 is scheduled to show the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. There has been no word yet whether the station plans to continue with hurricane coverage, or show the SNF game as scheduled.

Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida early Sunday morning. It is moving it’s way through Tampa, and is expected to reach the greater Orlando area Sunday evening.