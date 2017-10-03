Top 10 Best Basketball Knee Pads, Braces & Sleeves 2017

If you’re an athlete, I don’t have to tell you that leg pain is part of the game. Especially if you’re a basketball player as you’re continually pounding up and down the court. A pair of basketball knee pads can a long way in preventing further injuries, soreness, and general pain.

Basketball knee pads are designed to provide support and protection in the knee area. The newer pads are often compression sleeves which fit tightly around the leg, yet offer much-needed full range of motion thanks to the addition of flexible spandex material. Often unisex, they also feature soft padding for maximum security for the inevitable physical impact — whether it’s into another player or the ground. And most are constructed with innovative moisture-wicking technology to keep your legs cool and dry.

Keep in mind, you don’t need to have injuries to wear knee pads. If you’re looking for extra stability and security from collisions or abrasions from hitting the court or turf, they’ll certainly help. And of course, these braces aren’t strictly for basketball use as they can worn during most sports, including tennis, golf, football, racquetball, and many others.

So keep reading below to see some of the most popular and highest rated sports knee pads for adults available on the market today.

1. McDavid 6446 Hex Padded Compression Leg Sleeve (One Pair)

McDavid is one of the leading producers of basketball knee pads and compression sleeves and their 6446 Hex Padded model is one of their most popular. Featuring 9mm HEX Technology and an extended length, they will provide ample support and protection so you can make all your moves and cuts on the court without worry. And the hDc Moisture Management Technology is designed to keep you dry, cool, and comfortable as the material helps wick away sweat and other moisture away from the skin quickly. Made of 80 percent nylon and 20 percent spandex, the 6446 Hex Sleeve is available in 10 different colors and comes in both adult and youth sizes. You’ll receive one pair of machine washable knee pads.

Price: From $13.99, with most colors and sizes ranging from $22 and above

2. Reachs Honeycomb Knee Pads (1 Pair)

Made of a very soft elastic polyester fabric, the Honeycomb Knee Pads from Reachs are designed to provide maximum flexibility and comfort for those athletes suffering from pain and soreness. The anti-slip band will ensure you’ll get a secure fit without having the pads slide up or down your leg. The honeycomb technology design and breathable fabric will keep your legs cool, but also keep your leg muscles and surrounding knee areas protected from the inevitable on-court impact. Not just limited for basketball use, Reachs Pads are suitable for all sports, including running, football, golf, volleyball, and tennis, to name a handful.

Price: From $8.99

3. Hovome Sponge Knee Pads

Designed with a special weaving technology with ventilation holes, the Sponge Knee Pads from Hovome will ensure maximum breathability and comfort for the most intense on-court action. Made of polyester and spandex, you’ll get the much-needed flexibility to help you make every move and cut. The EVA gaskets, while perhaps slightly bulky to some, will provide extra support and ample protection when contact is made. You’ll receive one pair (2 pieces) and they can be used for a variety of sports, including basketball, volleyball, and racquetball.

Price: $10.99

4. Coolomg Pad Crash Proof Anti-Slip Basketball Leg Knee Short Sleeve Protector Gear (1 Piece)

Made of a high quality soft, elastic polyester fabric, the leg and knee pad from Coolomg provides extra stability and protection despite the short size. It isn’t bulky, so you’ll get maximum flexibility so there won’t be any restrictions on the court. It also features an anti-slip band to prevent that annoying pad sliding and movement —

you can expect a tight, secure fit. The sleeve is available in 10 different colors and adult and youth sizes, but you’ll receive only one piece. It does not come in a pair.

Price: From $5.99; price varies depending on color, size, and availability

5. Morris Honeycomb Compression Long Leg Sleeve Protector & Knee Pads

Cut down on knee and leg pain and soreness while on the court with the Honeycomb Compression Long Leg Sleeve Protector & Knee Pads by Morris. Made of a durable, yet soft, elastic polyester fabric, the pads feature a unique hexagonal honeycomb technology gasket design. This adds extra support and stability exactly where you need it — in the knee. Flexible and protective, the Morris protector is also highlighted by an anti-slip band, which prevents pad slippage and movement so you can focus on the game and not continually adjusting the brace. You’ll receive a pair and the product is available in 7 different colors and multiple sizes.

Price: $13.99

6. McDavid 6440 Hex Padded Knee/Shin/Elbow Sleeve

We talked about McDavid Hex pads above and this 6440 model is very similar to the 6446. They have many of the same features, including hDc Moisture Management Technology, which pulls sweat away from the skin and dries the padding quickly; and HexPad Technology, McDavid’s innovative design to provide maximum comfort, flexibility, protection, and support in the areas of your leg and knee which are pained. One big difference is in the size of the sleeve. While the aforementioned 6446 has an extended length, the 6440 is shorter and can fit on knees, shins, and elbows. Available in 14 different colors and in sizes for both adults and youth, the McDavid 6440 Hex is machine washable.

Price: From $14.99; price varies depending on size, color, and availability

7. Bucwild Sports Knee Pads

Featuring dual-layer wicking and thick padding, the Bucwild Sports Knee Pads provide both comfort and protection for all athletes. Made of polyester and spandex, the material will wick away moisture and sweat from your skin, and dry quickly while keeping your leg muscles warm thanks to the pads extended length. And the padding, while offering maximum defense from impact and soreness, isn’t bulky at all and has flat lock seam stitching, so you’ll have a full range of motion when you need it most. Also highlighted by a non-slip inner silicone strip, you won’t have to worry about the sleeve sliding out of place during the most intense on-court action. It comes in one pair (2 pieces) and is available in 5 different colors.

Price: $19.98

8. Keepafit Basketball Knee Pads, Compression Leg Sleeve

The extended length of the Keepafit Basketball Knee Pads/Compression Sleeve supplies ample protection and support for your entire leg. The shock-resistant knee pad design and anti-slip silicone strips will ensure you’ll receive maximum durability and flexibility throughout the entire game. The padding also includes High Dust Capacity material needed for extra strength for added muscle support and alleviation of knee pain. Also the Moisture Management Technology will keep you dry and cool as it’s designed to wick sweat away from your skin and dry quickly.

Price: $11.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

9. AceList Protective Compression Wear — Men & Women Basketball Brace Support (1 Pair)

AceList combines comfort, support, and flexibility for a multi-functional brace, which can be used in a variety of sports. Made of a polymide and spandex blend, you can expect a full range of motion and the non-slip inner silicone strip will prevent the pads from sliding and moving during play. The knee pad itself provides maximum protection and will help prevent additional injury without the bulk. It also is highly breathable and features quick-drying materials. AceList’s braces are available in 2 sizes — short and long — and 2 colors — black and white. You’ll receive a pair (2 pieces) with each order.

Price: Short Pair $12.99; Long Pair $13.99

10. GikPal Pro Basketball Knee Pads

GikPal’s Pro Basketball Knee Pads are designed with high quality materials with innovative technology at a great price. Under $13 for a pair, the construction is a pliable 85 percent ployamide and 15 percent spandex blend for extra flexibility. The knee pads themselves feature a honeycomb design, which provides protection and helps disperse the shock on impact. Other highlights include an anti-slip band to prevent brace movement, quick-drying material, and an extended length for added leg support.

Price: $12.66 (53 percent off MSRP)

