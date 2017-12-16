Bears vs Lions Live Stream: How to Watch Saturday Night Football Online

Getty

Still barely alive in the playoff race with just three games remaining on the schedule, the 7-6 Detroit Lions host the 4-9 Chicago Bears on Saturday night. It’s a must-win game for Detroit, who narrowly disposed of Chicago, 27-24, when these teams met at Soldier Field a month ago.

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday–yes, Saturday–at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NFL Network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch the game online, on your tablet, or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, allowing you to watch tonight’s game at no cost:

FuboTV: NFL Network is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. If you sign up for a free 7-day trial, you can then watch NFL Network on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Sling TV: NFL Network is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. If you sign up for a free 7-day trial, you can then watch NFL Network on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

PlayStation Vue: There are four main channel packages, while NFL Network is included in three of them: “Core,” “Elite” and “Ultra”. If you sign up for a free 5-day trial, you can then watch on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PlayStation Vue app

Note: NFL games can only be watched on your phone via the NFL app, and only if you have Verizon. You can still watch via any of the above services on any device that isn’t a phone.

The job is simple for Detroit: Win out. The Lions are likely going to need a little bit of help along way, but if they lose any of their last three games, they are all but out of the playoff picture. According to FiveThirtyEight’s forecast, Detroit’s playoff odds rise to 56 percent if they win the next three, while any defeat along the way drops them to right around one percent.

This one, in theory, should be the easiest of the bunch. It’s at home, and it’s against a four-win team they already beat on the road. Still, the Bears played Detroit close in that game–the Lions needed a late field goal to win–and come in playing some good football after having crushed the Bengals on the road last week. Though the Lions are favored by six points, head coach Jim Caldwell isn’t taking anything for granted.

“You look at the performance they had last week, they’re hitting their stride,” Caldwell said. “They’re running the ball extremely well. They ran for 222 yards against us. And (Bears rookie Mitch Trubisky) is also throwing the ball well. Trubisky’s really coming along. The record means nothing in this league.”

Even though Trubisky is coming off his best two-game stretch of the season, the Bears are still likely to lean on Jordan Howard and the running game. Not only was it extremely successful when these teams played in November, but having success on the ground is a good way to help control possession and keep a Lions offense that has averaged 27.0 points per game over the last six off the field. And the fact that Detroit ranks 28th in Football Outsiders’ run defense rankings only strengthens the validity of that strategy.

The Lions, with their backs against the proverbial wall, should ultimately prevail, but this one may ultimately turn out to be a lot closer than expected.